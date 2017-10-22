Breeders Crown elims for 2YO colts & geldings

Karpathian Kid and driver David Miller are clear of the field at the finish of the third of three Breeders Crown eliminations for 2-year-old colt and gelding pacers at Hoosier Park Saturday night.

ANDERSON, Ind. - Lost In Time, the top-rated freshman pacing colt, made it look easy in the first of three harness racing $20,000 eliminations for the Breeders Crown on Saturday night at Hoosier Park.

With Scott Zeron in tow, Lost In Time was an easy winner in 1:52 4/5 as the 2-5 public choice.

Lost In Time, a son of A Rocknroll Dance from the Artiscape -sired dam Summer Mystery, left belatedly and overtook early leader This Is The Plan past the :27 opening quarter. Zeron efficiently shut down the middle half and then put the Jim Mulinix-trained colt in gear for the homestretch. A :26 4/5 final quarter secured the victory with This Is The Plan second, 1¼ lengths behind the winner.

Lost In Time, a $47,000 yearling purchase at last year's Lexington Selected auction, returned $2.80 to win. He's owned by A Rocknroll Dance Racing, D. Miller, W. Rufenacht and Team S Racing. Lost In Time, the Metro Pace winner, has now taken four of six starts in his first year of racing.

"There's a huge headwind tonight and the fractions worked out perfectly," said Zeron following the victory.

Keystone Tenacious rallied late for third, earning a berth in next week's final.

Patience paid off for driver Doug McNair in the second Crown elimination for juvenile colts as Stay Hungry nosed out Indiana-bred Shnitzledosomethin on the wire in a brisk 1:50 4/5.

There was plenty of early activity with Grand Teton taking control at the quarter in :26.1 and cutting a swift clip for Mark MacDonald. Shnitzledosomethin sat in the pocket throughout but came out at headstretch and easily disposed of the leader. Stay Hungry was sitting third throughout but in midstretch Doug McNair was able to find a seam and the son of Somebeachsomewhere from My Little Dragon ( Dragon Again ) drove by him as they hit the wire.

A $150,000 yearling purchase from the Lexington Selected sale by trainer Tony Alagna for owners Bradley Grant and Irwin Samelman, Stay Hungry has now won five of his seven starts in his brief career.

"He's much better off a helmet," said Alagna after the race. "Doug (driver McNair) said he was never better. He exploded when he popped the plugs."

Whos Bettor came through inside to finish third with Western Passage wide in fourth. Western Passage earned a berth in the final as the high earner among the fourth-place finishers.

Sent off at 5-2, Stay Hungry returned an even $7 to win.

Driver David Miller was aggressive with Karpathian Kid and that paid off handsomely in the final elimination. The Erv Miller-trained colt scored in 1:51.

Karpathian Kid made a second move to regain past the :26.3 opening quarter from I'm A Big Deal but was immediately under pressure from Closing Statement with Brian Sears. That colt took control at the half and kept up a lively clip. In the homestretch, Closing Statement bore out opening the door for Miller and Karpathian Kid to squeeze through and score by a length over Closing Statement with Dorsoduro Hanover finishing third and advancing to the final.

Karpathian Kid is a homebred son of Somebeachsomewhere from Vysoke Tatry, a daughter of Dragons Lair . The winner is owned by D. & J. Prushnok, D.J. Miller and L. Means.

"The trip worked out well," said Miller following the race.

As the favorite in the field, Karpathian Kid returned $3.40 with his fourth career win in 11 starts.

By Jay Bergman, for Breeders Crown