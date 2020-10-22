Breeders Crown elims head Grand Circuit week

Harness Racing This Week: Breeders Crown eliminations and Circle City, Harrah's Hoosier Park, Anderson, Ind.; John Simpson Stakes, Harrah's Philadelphia, Chester, Pa.; and Kindergarten Series third leg, The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, N.J.

Schedule of events: Grand Circuit action this week commences on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 21) at Harrah's Philadelphia with three divisions in the $96,801 John Simpson Stakes for 3-year-old filly pacers and two divisions in the $86,600 John Simpson Stakes for 3-year-old filly trotters. The Friday (Oct. 23) card features two divisions in the $111,600 John Simpson Stakes for 2-year-old colt trotters and three divisions in the $110,000 John Simpson Stakes for 2-year-old colt pacers.

Hoosier Park on Thursday (Oct. 22) will host the Circle City for 3-year-olds of both sexes and gaits. There will be two divisions in the $65,000 3-year-old colt pace; a single $52,000 division in the 3-year-old colt trot; two divisions in the $50,200 3-year-old filly trot; and two divisions in the $50,000 3-year-old filly pace.

Breeders Crown eliminations at Hoosier will take place on Friday (Oct. 23) and Saturday (Oct. 24). Friday will feature six sets of eliminations with a pair of $25,000 races for 2-year-olds of both sexes and gaits and a pair of $25,000 races for 3-year-old filly pacers and trotters. Saturday features a single $25,000 elimination in the Mare Pace, plus two $25,000 eliminations in both the 3-year-old colt pace and 3-year-old colt trot.

The Meadowlands on Friday (Oct. 23) will host the third leg of the Kindergarten Series for 2-year-olds of both sexes and gaits. There will be a pair of $20,000 divisions in each of the four classes.

Complete entries for the races are available at this link.

Last time: Drama Act overcame post eight to prevail against Grand Circuit stock in Saturday's (Oct. 17) $120,000 Courageous Lady at MGM Northfield Park.

Drama Act and driver Matt Kakaley won the $120,000 Courageous Lady at Northfield Park. JJ Zamaiko photo.

Driven by Matt Kakaley, Drama Act sat sixth through the :27.2 opening quarter. She found herself second-over through fractions of :55.4 and 1:23.3. Kakaley moved her three-wide in the final turn and she bested Perfect Storm (David Miller) by a head in 1:51.1. Pettycoat Business (Ronnie Wrenn Jr.) was third.

"I moved her three-wide and she got the job done," said Kakaley. "She is a really nice filly."

Harness racing's all-time leading trainer Ron Burke conditions Drama Act for owners The OK Corral. Drama Act (Well Said-Lounge Act) now has eight wins in 15 lifetime starts. Saturday's victory increased her career bankroll to $225,482.

Complete recaps of all the races are available at the Grand Circuit website.

Grand Circuit Standings: In 2020, the Grand Circuit leaders in three categories (driver, trainer and owner) will once again be tracked on a points system (20-10-5 for the top three finishers in divisions/finals and 10-5-2 for the top three finishers in eliminations/legs). Winbak Farms is the sponsor for the 2020 Grand Circuit awards.

Here are the leaders following this past weekend:

Drivers: 1. Yannick Gingras - 920; 2. Dexter Dunn - 698; 3. Tim Tetrick - 536.5; 4. Andrew McCarthy - 494; 5. David Miller - 493.

Trainers: 1. Ron Burke - 853; 2. Nancy Takter - 831.5; 3. Tony Alagna - 622; 4. Ake Svanstedt - 539; 5. Marcus Melander - 383.

Owners: 1. Caviart Farms - 200.5; 2. Determination - 200; 3. Brad Grant - 192.3; 4. Burke Racing Stable - 178.7; 5. Courant Inc. - 154.5.

Looking ahead: Grand Circuit action will take place next week at Harrah's Hoosier Park, Harrah's Philadelphia, and The Meadowlands. Harrah's Hoosier Park will feature 12 Breeders Crown finals, plus The Madison County for 2-year-olds of both sexes and gaits and The Pegasus for 3-year-olds of both sexes and gaits. Harrah's Philadelphia will host the John Simpson Stakes for 3-year-old colt pacers and trotters and The Meadowlands will feature the fourth leg of the Kindergarten Series for 2-year-olds of both sexes and gaits.