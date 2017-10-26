Breeders Crown finals in Grand Circuit spotlight

Harness Racing This Week: Breeders Crown finals and Pegasus, Hoosier Park, Anderson, Ind.; and Kindergarten Series, Vernon Downs, Vernon, N.Y.

Schedule of events: The 12 Breeders Crown championship events at Hoosier Park will be front and center in the Grand Circuit spotlight this week. The six Breeders Crown championship races for female pacers and trotters will be raced on Friday (Oct. 27) while the six championships for male pacers and trotters will be contested on Saturday (Oct. 28). Hoosier will also host the Pegasus for 3-year-old pacers and trotters. The filly events will be held on Friday and the races for colts will be contested on Saturday.

Vernon Downs will host the final preliminary leg of the Kindergarten Series for 2-year-old pacers and trotters on Thursday (Oct. 26). There will be single $10,000 divisions for both colts and fillies on each gait.

Complete entries for the races are available at this link.

Last time: Breeders Crown eliminations were in the spotlight this past weekend at Hoosier Park as 22 contests were raced at the Indiana oval.

Downbytheseaside got back on the winning track Saturday night (Oct. 21), taking the first of two $25,000 eliminations for the Breeders Crown sophomore pacing male division. Driven by Brian Sears, Downbytheseaside led virtually wire-to-wire, winning in 1:51.1.

Downbytheseaside won for the 18th time in his career for owners Country Club Acres, Joe Sbrocco, Richard Lombardo and Diamond Creek Racing. Brian Brown conditions the colt.

An even-money favorite, Downbytheseaside returned $4 for the victory. Joining him in this week's final will be runner-up Boogie Shuffle, Photobombr Hanover, Miso Fast and Ocean Colony.

The second elimination was the wildest race of the night as 28-1 shot Rock N Tony pulled off a major upset that saw both favorites -- Little Brown Jug winner Filibuster Hanover and North America Cup champion Fear The Dragon -- fail to qualify for the final. Rock N Tony scored in 1:50.2 for driver Trace Tetrick.

Erv Miller trains Rock N Tony for owners Anthony Lombardi and Rocco Ruffolo.

Following Rock N Tony into the final will be Blood Line, Beckhams Z Tam, Mac's Jackpot and the supplemental entry Funknwaffles.

In a topsy-turvy season for the older male pacers, the main consistent factor in the division's two $25,000 Breeders Crown eliminations was driver David Miller, as the leading active sulky-sitting money leader handled both winners, Dealt A Winner and Mach It So.

Dealt A Winner dug deep and maintained a neck margin over Keystone Velocity on the money, stopping the clock in 1:49.3, with Keystone Velocity nosing out Split The House for the deuce. Manhattan Beach (closing well) and All Bets Off were the others who advanced to this week's final.

Dealt A Winner is trained by Mark Silva for owner Jeffrey Snyder.

Mach It So scored his first victory since the William Haughton Memorial at the Meadowlands on July 15, and in the process tied the Hoosier track record for older pacing geldings of 1:48.2 in his wire-to-wire score.

Though perhaps not a recent winner, Mach It So got his ninth check in 10 starts against top company, and the Jeff Bamond Jr. trainee now has 2017 earnings of $519,903 and a career bankroll of $2,206,647 for Bamond Racing LLC. He returned $11.00.

Complete recaps of all the races are available at the Grand Circuit website.

Grand Circuit Standings: In 2017, the Grand Circuit leaders in three categories (driver, trainer and owner) will once again be tracked on a points system (20-10-5 for the top three finishers in divisions/finals and 10-5-2 for the top three finishers in eliminations/legs). Winbak Farms is the sponsor for the 2017 Grand Circuit awards.

Here are the leaders through and including the races on Oct. 21.

Drivers: 1. Yannick Gingras - 1,389.5; 2. David Miller - 1,223; 3. Tim Tetrick - 988; 4. Scott Zeron - 667; 5. Corey Callahan - 473.

Trainers: 1. Ron Burke - 1,254.5; 2. Jimmy Takter - 1,114.5; 3. John Butenschoen - 464; 4. Brian Brown - 442; 5. Erv Miller - 391.

Owners: 1. Burke Racing Stable - 291.7; 2. Weaver Bruscemi - 252.9; 3. Determination - 246; 4. Emerald Highlands Farm - 230; 5. Jeff Snyder - 188.

Looking ahead: Grand Circuit action will take place next weekend at Hoosier Park and Meadowlands Racetrack. Hoosier has the Monument Circle, Carl Erskine, Crossroads of America and USS Indianapolis on Nov. 4, while the Meadowlands will race the four Kindergarten Series finals, also on Nov. 4.

Paul Ramlow

Grand Circuit Publicity Director