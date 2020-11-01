Breeders Crown redemption for Kissin In The Sand

ANDERSON, Ind. -- Thrice a Breeders Crown competitor but now finally a bride, Kissin In The Sand kept defending Horse of the Year Shartin N at bay and equaled the stakes record in the $300,000 Breeders Crown Mare Pace on Saturday (Oct. 31) at Harrah's Hoosier Park.



Kissin In The Sand was parked to a :26.4 opening quarter, but cleared command from Shartin N entering the backstretch. Warrawee Ubeaut raced third as the field lined up single file to a :54.2 half, where Caviart Ally tipped first-over from sixth. Caviart Ally's uncovered rush prompted Warrawee Ubeaut to vacate the cones from third and lead the two-wide tier after Kissin In The Sand to three-quarters in 1:22.1.



Warrawee Ubeaut drew to equal terms with Kissin In The Sand straightening for the finish, but leveled off nearing the eighth pole. Once arriving at the open stretch, Shartin N shot from the pocket after Kissin In The Sand to mount a final charge after the leader, but finished a length shy of victory. Warrawee Ubeaut finished third with Sweet Lucy Lou sweeping up the pegs for fourth.





"I only got on this mare within the last six weeks, but she's been extremely powerful the later half of the season," winning driver Dexter Dunn said after the race. "[We] made a move, got the front, and she kicked really well down the stretch. She's just been vicious lately and she showed it again tonight -- a 1:48.4 mile... a strong run."



Kissin In The Sand, a 5-year-old mare by Somebeachsomewhere , collected her seventh win from 11 starts this season and her 26th from 57 overall, earning $1,669,094 for owners Marvin Katz and Hatfield Stables. Nancy Takter trains the mare bred by Christina Takter, John Fielding and R A W Equine who missed qualifying for the Breeders Crown at 2, finished second in the Breeders Crown as a 3-year-old, and was third in last year's Mare Pace.

Her 1:48.4 mile equaled the stakes record set by Hana Hanover in 2009.



"Nancy did the right thing -- she decided not to take the bye in the eliminations and race the horse. That way, we were afforded the three-hole, and I think that made a big difference in the final," Bud Hatfield said. "It's a very special feeling [to win]. We love this horse; she's such a wonderful animal. I can't be any happier than I am right now."



Kissin In The Sand paid $2.80 to win.