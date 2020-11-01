Breeders Crown three-peat for Gimpanzee

ANDERSON, Ind. -- Gimpanzee made it three Breeders Crown titles in a row by winning Saturday's (Oct. 31) $500,000 Open Trot by a length over Crystal Fashion in 1:51.3 at Harrah's Hoosier Park. Atlanta finished third.



Gimpanzee, a 4-year-old stallion, became the fifth trotter in history to win at least three Breeders Crown trophies, joining Peace Corps, Grades Singing, Mack Lobell, and Manchego -- who accomplished the feat earlier in the night. Peace Corps, who leads the group with a record four Crowns, and Mack Lobell are the only others to win titles at ages 2, 3, and 4.



In addition, Gimpanzee became the first trotter to win a Breeders Crown at age 3 and return to capture the Open Trot at 4 since his sire, Chapter Seven , did so in 2011 and 2012.



"He's just an amazing horse and means a lot to me," trainer Marcus Melander said. "He's been with us from the start since we bought him at the Harrisburg sale, and it's just amazing what a journey it's been for us.



"This is our third win together, and it's very tough to win these Breeders Crown races. I'm very happy. Doing it with this horse -- taking his third straight Breeders Crown -- just shows how good of a horse he is."



Gimpanzee and driver Brian Sears followed early leader Crystal Fashion around the first turn through an opening :27.3 quarter before moving to the front on the backstretch. From there, Gimpanzee hit the half in :56.4 and three-quarters in 1:24.1.





Atlanta, the lone mare in the field, tried to launch a challenge on the last turn, but Gimpanzee kept both Crystal Fashion and Atlanta at bay down the stretch.



"I didn't know what Brian had planned," Melander said. "I think (Gimpanzee) is better chasing horses, but they went a little softer there on the backside and he could get the lead."



Gimpanzee, out of the mare Steamy Windows, has won eight of 11 races this season and 25 of 34 in his career, with earnings of $2.70 million. He is owned by Courant Inc. and S R F Stable. He was bred by Order By Stable.



Sent off as the even money favorite, Gimpanzee paid $4.00 to win.

