Breeders: It’s not too late to breed your mare!

Broodmare owners who are still considering if they should breed their mare this season or not, should study the facts before making their important harness racing breeding decision.

The record books show that many of the modern day stars in Australia and New Zealand were born in December or January.

And, with the racing season in Australia being extended to December 31, and the fact that many of the age classics are being held later in the year, points up that breeding your mare later is the season will not disadvantage the earning potential of the resultant foal.

The Victoria Cup winner and Miracle Mile runner-up Lochinvar Art , the Victoria Cup and Hunter Cup hero Bling It On , the New Zealand Cup and Hunter Cup winner Arden Rooney and the Queen of the Pacific winners Nike Franco and Ameretto were among the list of top performers born in December.

In fact, Nike Franco and Bling It On were foaled four days apart on December 23, 2010 and December 19, 2010 respectively.

Nike Franco was the fastest mare in North America in 2017 pacing a mile in 1:48

The dual Inter Dominion heat winner Galactic Star was a December 21 foal, while Lumineer, the undefeated Victorian two-year-old in the 2016/17 season, was foaled on December 9.

And, Waylade , the winner of the WA 4YO Championship and McInerney Ford Classic, was a New Year’s Day foal.

On the trotting side, the Australian Trotting Grand Prix winner On Thunder Road and top free-for-aller Maorisfavouritesun were both foaled in January.

While, the Breeders Crown champions Im Ready Jet , Always Ready and Stress Factor , the Victoria Oaks winner Pretty Majestic and the cups winner Lightning Calder were all born in December.

Horse Date of Birth Best Time Stakemoney

Bling It On 19/12/10 1:50.2 $1,882,957

Arden Rooney 6/12/09 1:54.2 $1,070,230

Lochinvar Art 7/12/15 1:48.6 $921,556

Nike Franco 23/12/10 1:48 $913,870

Galactic Star 21/12/12 1:52 $651,652

Ameretto 5/12/11 1:51.4 $565,419

Philadelphia Man 2/12/08 1:52.6 $559,135

Waylade 1/1/11 1:53.5 $447,069

Rock Diamonds 8/12/13 1:50 $435,016

Bettor Enforce 5/12/12 1:48.9 $319,669

Born To Rocknroll 8/12/12 1:52.5 $300,684

Niki No No 3/12/11 1:55.6 $294,455

Whirily School 6/12/12 1:53.5 $293,358

Lumineer 9/12/14 1:52.5 $258,440

Motu Meteor 16/12/13 1:55.4 $252,295

Bettor Promise 3/12/11 1:53.2 $243,288

Jilliby Jitterbug 1/12/12 1:53.4 $212,480

Flojo’s Gold 6/12/12 1:54 $202,575

Astride 13/12/13 1:53.6 $194,960