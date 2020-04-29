Day At The Track

Breeding Farms in the spotlight

06:29 AM 29 Apr 2020 NZST
Central Ontario Standardbred Association
Central Ontario Standardbred Association

April 28, 2020 -- Three of North America's largest commercial Standardbred breeders will be in the harness racing spotlight during COSA TV's Facebook Live broadcast this Wednesday night.

Dr. Bridgette Jablonsky (Hanover Shoe Farms), Ann Straatman (Seelster Farms) and Pat Woods (Winbak of Ontario) will join Greg Blanchard on the show which airs at 7:30 p.m. (ET)

The trio will discuss how the breeding business has been dealing with COVID-19, their most impactful stallions and broodmares, the challenges and rewards of what they do and much more. Viewers will have a chance to submit questions and take part in trivia and poll questions throughout the night.

The show will be broadcast on the COSA Facebook page and on the Standardbred Canada website.

 

