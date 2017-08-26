Sires & Dam-Sires of Breeders Crown Finalists

Some interesting facts of the Australasian Breeders Crown Finalists are shown below. The number of harness racing nominations for Series 19, the current three-year-olds totaled 1,533 and that is from a crop of 2,132 foals registered in New Zealand and 3,857 registered in Australia. That is a combined total of 5,989 foals registered. The number of harness racing nominations for Series 20, the current two-year-olds total 1,515 and they are from a crop of 1,945 foals registered in New Zealand and 3,838 registered in Australia. That is a combined total of 5,783 foals registered.

It is roughly a little less than 25% of the foals that are born that are nominated for each of the series.

Three-Year-Old Fillies

Bettor's Delight - 4

Live Or Die - 2

Rocknroll Hanover - 2

Art Major - 1

Courage Under Fire - 1

Mach Three - 1

Sportswriter - 1

Somebeachsomewhere - 1

Three-Year-Old Colts and Geldings

Art Major - 3

Somebeachsomewhere - 3

Mach Three - 3

Bettor's Delight - 1

Courage Under Fire - 1

Rocknroll Hanover - 1

Shadow Play - 1

Three-Year-Old Totals

Bettor's Delight - 5 - number of nominations 138

Art Major - 4 - number of nominations 101

Mach Three - 4 - number of nominations 78

Somebeachsomewhere - 4 - number of nominations 101

Rocknroll Hanover - 3 - number of nominations 107

Courage Under Fire - 2 - number of nominations 51

Live Or Die - 2 - number of nominations 10

Sportswriter - 1 - number of nominations 25

Shadow Play - 1 - number of nominations 31

Two-Year-Old Fillies

Bettor's Delight - 3

Art Major - 2

Mach Three - 2

Betterthancheddar - 1

Courage Under Fire - 1

Four Starzzz Shark - 1

Mr Feelgood - 1

Rock N Roll Heaven - 1

Somebeachsomewhere - 1

Two-Year-Old Colts and Geldings

Art Major - 3

Mach Three - 3

Somebeachsomewhere - 3

Rocknroll Hanover - 1

Bettor's Delight - 1

Courage Under Fire - 1

Shadow Play - 1

Two-Year-Old Totals

Art Major - 5 - number of nominations 127

Mach Three - 5 - number of nominations 93

Bettors Delight - 4 - number of nominations 138

Somebeachsomewhere - 4 - number of nominations 81

Courage Under Fire - 2 - number of nominations 40

Rocknroll Hanover - 1 - number of nominations 11

Betterthancheddar - 1 - number of nominations 30

Four Starzzz Shark - 1 - number of nominations 24

Mr Feelgood - 1 - number of nominations 25

Rock N Roll Heaven - 1 - number of nominations 82

Shadow Play - 1 - number of nominations 83

Combined totals for two and three-year-olds Pacers

Art Major - 9

Bettor's Delight - 9

Mach Three - 9

Somebeachsomewhere - 8

Courage Under Fire - 4

Rocknroll Hanover - 4

Live Or Die - 2

Shadow Play - 2

Betterthancheddar - 1

Four Starzzz Shark - 1

Mr Feelgood - 1

Rock N Roll Heaven - 1

Spportwriter - 1

Sires of the Dams of the Pacers

2yo Colts & Geldings 3yo Fillies 2yo Colts & Geldings 2yo Fillies

In The Pocket 1 1 1

Life Sign 1 1

Western Terror 1 1

Albert Albert 2 1

Blissfull Hall 1

Elsu 1

Dare You To 1

Christen Cullen 1 1 1

Falcon Seelster 1

Badlands Hanover 1 1

Perfect Art 1 1 1

Bettors Delight 1 1 1

Fake Left 2 1 2

Courage Under Fire 1

Western Ideal 1

Live or Die 1

Beach Towel 2

Classic Garry 1

Lucky Camilla 1

Artsplace 1 3

Camluck 1

Aces n Sevens 1

Art Major 1 1

Modern Art 1

Sands A Flying 1

Million to One 1

Village Jasper 1

Artiscape 1

Troublemaker 1

Road Machine 1

Three-Year-Old Trotters

Angus Hall - 2

Skyvalley - 1

Muscle Mass - 1

Blissfull Hall - 1

Majestic Son - 1

Metropolitan - 1

Monarchy - 1

Bacardi Lindy - 1

The Prez - 1

Great Success - 1

Lawman - 1

Sundon - 1

Three-Year-Old Trotting Fillies

Angus Hall - 2

Majestic Son - 2

Muscle Mass - 2

Yankee Spider - 2

Armbro Varialble - 1

Eilean Donon - 1

Like A Prayer - 1

Muscle Hill - 1

Skyvalley - 1

Three-Year-Old Trotting Totals

Angus Hall - 4

Majestic Son - 3

Muscle Mass - 3

Skyvalley - 2

Yankee Spider - 2

Armbro Variable - 1

Bacardi Lindy - 1

Blissfull Hall - 1

Eilean Donon - 1

Great Success - 1

Lawman - 1

Like A Prayer - 1

Metropolitan - 1

Monarchy - 1

Muscle Hill - 1

The Prez - 1

Sundon - 1

Two-Year-Old Trotting Colts and Geldings

Majestic Son - 3

Muscle Hill - 2

Angus Hall - 1

Betto'rs Delight - 1

Danny Bouchea - 1

Down Under Muscles - 1

Great Success - 1

Imperial Count - 1

Louey Louey Louey - 1

Lucky Chucky - 1

Two-Year-Old Trotting Fillies

Angus Hall - 2

Majestic Son - 2

Louey Louey Louey - 2

Skyvalley - 2

Down Under Muscles - 1

Great Success - 1

Love You - 1

Muscles Yankee - 1

The Prez - 1

Two-Year-Old Trotters Totals

Majestic Son - 5

Angus Hall - 3

Louey Louey Louey - 3

Geat Success - 2

Muscle Hill - 2

Skyvalley - 2

Bettor's Delight - 1

Danny Bouchea - 1

Down Under Muscles - 1

Imperial Count - 1

Like A Prayer - 1

Lucky Chucky - 1

Love You - 1

Muscles Yankee - 1

The Prez - 1

Combined totals for two and three-year-olds trotters

Majestic Son - 8

Angus Hall - 7

Skyvalley - 4

Great Success - 3

Louey Louey Louey - 3

Muscle Hill - 3

Muscle Mass - 3

Down Under Muscles - 2

The Prez - 2

Yankee Spider - 2

Armbro Varialble - 1

Bacardi Lindy - 1

Bettor's Delight - 1

Blissfull Hall - 1

Danny Bouchea - 1

Eilean Donon - 1

Imperial Count - 1

Lawman - 1

Like A Prayer - 1

Love You - 1

Lucky Chucky - 1

Metropolitan - 1

Monarchy - 1

Muscles Yankee - 1

Sundon - 1

Sires of the Dams of the Trotters

3yo Colts & Geldings 3yo Fillies 2yo Colts & Geldings 2yo Fillies

Dream Vacation 1 1

Sundon 1 1 3 3

Yentls Image 1

Muscles Yankee 1 1

Great Success 1

Chiola Hanover 1

Gee Whizz 1 1

Wind Cries Maori 1

Monarchy 1

SJ’S Photo 1 2

Keystone Salute 1 1

Safely Kept 1 1 1 1

Continentalman 1

Ganymede 1

Our Sir Vancelot 1 1

Windsongs Legacy 1

Super Punk 1

Onyx Du Goutier 1

Wagon Apollo 1 3

Pegasus Spur 1

Malabar Maple 1

Balanced Image 1

Earl 1 1

Maori’s Idol 1

Evanders Gold 1

Classic Adam 1

Ok Bye 1

Dr Ronerail 1

CR Commando 1

The Wrath of Pan 1

Lindy Lane 1