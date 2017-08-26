Day At The Track

Sires & Dam-Sires of Breeders Crown Finalists

04:39 PM 26 Aug 2017 NZST
The Australasian Breeders Crown.JPG
Australasian Breeders Crown

Some interesting facts of the Australasian Breeders Crown Finalists are shown below. The number of harness racing nominations for Series 19, the current three-year-olds totaled 1,533 and that is from a crop of 2,132 foals registered in New Zealand and 3,857 registered in Australia. That is a combined total of 5,989 foals registered. The number of harness racing nominations for Series 20, the current two-year-olds total 1,515 and they are from a crop of 1,945 foals registered in New Zealand and 3,838 registered in Australia. That is a combined total of 5,783 foals registered.

It is roughly a little less than 25% of the foals that are born that are nominated for each of the series.

Three-Year-Old Fillies

Bettor's Delight   -  4

Live Or Die  -  2

Rocknroll Hanover  -  2

Art Major  -  1

Courage Under Fire  -  1

Mach Three  -  1

Sportswriter  -  1

Somebeachsomewhere  -  1

 

Three-Year-Old Colts and Geldings

Art Major  -  3

Somebeachsomewhere  -  3

Mach Three  -  3

Bettor's Delight  -  1

Courage Under Fire  -  1

Rocknroll Hanover  -  1

Shadow Play  -  1

 

Three-Year-Old Totals

Bettor's Delight  -  5 - number of nominations 138

Art Major  -  4 - number of nominations 101

Mach Three  -  4 - number of nominations 78

Somebeachsomewhere  -  4 - number of nominations 101

Rocknroll Hanover  -  3 - number of nominations 107

Courage Under Fire  -  2 - number of nominations 51

Live Or Die  -  2 - number of nominations 10

Sportswriter  -  1 - number of nominations 25

Shadow Play  -  1 - number of nominations 31

 

Two-Year-Old Fillies

Bettor's Delight  -  3

Art Major  -  2

Mach Three  -  2

Betterthancheddar  -  1

Courage Under Fire  -  1

Four Starzzz Shark  -  1

Mr Feelgood  -  1

Rock N Roll Heaven  -  1

Somebeachsomewhere  -  1

 

Two-Year-Old Colts and Geldings

Art Major  -  3

Mach Three  -  3

Somebeachsomewhere  -  3

Rocknroll Hanover  -  1

Bettor's Delight  -  1

Courage Under Fire  -  1

Shadow Play  -  1

 

Two-Year-Old Totals

Art Major  -  5 - number of nominations 127

Mach Three  -  5 - number of nominations 93

Bettors Delight  -  4 - number of nominations 138

Somebeachsomewhere  -  4 - number of nominations 81

Courage Under Fire  -  2 - number of nominations 40

Rocknroll Hanover  -  1 - number of nominations 11

Betterthancheddar  -  1 - number of nominations 30

Four Starzzz Shark  -  1 - number of nominations 24

Mr Feelgood  -  1 - number of nominations 25

Rock N Roll Heaven  -  1 - number of nominations 82

Shadow Play  -  1 - number of nominations  83

 

Combined totals for two and three-year-olds Pacers

Art Major  -  9

Bettor's Delight  -  9

Mach Three  -  9

Somebeachsomewhere  -  8

Courage Under Fire  -  4

Rocknroll Hanover  -  4

Live Or Die  -  2

Shadow Play  -  2

Betterthancheddar  -  1

Four Starzzz Shark  -  1

Mr Feelgood  -  1

Rock N Roll Heaven  -  1

Spportwriter  -  1

 

Sires of the Dams of the Pacers

                       2yo Colts & Geldings   3yo Fillies    2yo Colts & Geldings     2yo Fillies

In The Pocket                  1                     1                                                             1

Life Sign                          1                                                    1

Western Terror                1                                                    1

Albert Albert                    2                                                                                     1

Blissfull Hall                    1

Elsu                                1

Dare You To                   1

Christen Cullen              1                       1                              1

Falcon Seelster              1

Badlands Hanover          1                                                      1

Perfect Art                       1                      1                              1

Bettors Delight                1                                                       1                                1

Fake Left                                                  2                              1                                2

Courage Under Fire                                 1

Western Ideal                                           1

Live or Die                                                1

Beach Towel                                              2

Classic Garry                                            1

Lucky Camilla                                            1

Artsplace                                                   1                             3

Camluck                                                                                    1

Aces n Sevens                                                                          1

Art Major                                                                                    1                                   1

Modern Art                                                                                                                      1

Sands A Flying                                                                                                                1

Million to One                                                                                                                 1

Village Jasper                                                                                                                1

Artiscape                                                                                                                        1

Troublemaker                                                                                                                 1

Road Machine                                                                                                                1

 

Three-Year-Old Trotters

Angus Hall  -  2

Skyvalley  -  1

Muscle Mass  -  1

Blissfull Hall  -  1

Majestic Son  -  1

Metropolitan  -  1

Monarchy  -  1

Bacardi Lindy  -  1

The Prez  -  1

Great Success  -  1

Lawman  -  1

Sundon  -  1

 

Three-Year-Old Trotting Fillies

Angus Hall  -  2

Majestic Son  -  2

Muscle Mass  -  2

Yankee Spider  -  2

Armbro Varialble  -  1

Eilean Donon  -  1

Like A Prayer  -  1

Muscle Hill  -  1

Skyvalley  -  1

 

Three-Year-Old Trotting Totals

Angus Hall  -  4

Majestic Son  -  3

Muscle Mass  -  3

Skyvalley  -  2

Yankee Spider  -  2

Armbro Variable  -  1

Bacardi Lindy  -  1

Blissfull Hall  -  1

Eilean Donon  -  1

Great Success  -  1

Lawman  -  1

Like A Prayer  -  1

Metropolitan  -  1

Monarchy  -  1

Muscle Hill  -  1

The Prez  -  1

Sundon  -  1

 

Two-Year-Old Trotting Colts and Geldings

Majestic Son  -  3

Muscle Hill  -  2

Angus Hall  -  1

Betto'rs Delight  -  1

Danny Bouchea  -  1

Down Under Muscles  -  1

Great Success  -  1

Imperial Count   -  1

Louey Louey Louey  -  1

Lucky Chucky  -  1

 

Two-Year-Old Trotting Fillies

Angus Hall  -  2

Majestic Son  -  2

Louey Louey Louey  -  2

Skyvalley  -  2

Down Under Muscles  -  1

Great Success  -  1

Love You  -  1

Muscles Yankee  -  1

The Prez  -  1

 

Two-Year-Old Trotters Totals

Majestic Son  -  5

Angus Hall  -  3

Louey Louey Louey  -  3

Geat Success  -  2

Muscle Hill  -  2

Skyvalley  -  2

Bettor's Delight  -  1

Danny Bouchea  -  1

Down Under Muscles  -  1

Imperial Count  -  1

Like A Prayer  -  1

Lucky Chucky  -  1

Love You  -  1

Muscles Yankee  -  1

The Prez  -  1

 

Combined totals for two and three-year-olds trotters

Majestic Son  -  8

Angus Hall  -  7

Skyvalley  -  4

Great Success  -  3

Louey Louey Louey  -  3

Muscle Hill  -  3

Muscle Mass  -  3

Down Under Muscles  -  2

The Prez  -  2

Yankee Spider  -  2

Armbro Varialble  -  1

Bacardi Lindy  -  1

Bettor's Delight  -  1

Blissfull Hall  -  1

Danny Bouchea  -  1

Eilean Donon  -  1

Imperial Count  -  1

Lawman  -  1

Like A Prayer  -  1

Love You  -  1

Lucky Chucky  -  1

Metropolitan  -  1

Monarchy  -  1

Muscles Yankee  -  1

Sundon  -  1

 

Sires of the Dams of the Trotters

                               3yo Colts & Geldings   3yo Fillies    2yo Colts & Geldings     2yo Fillies

Dream Vacation                1                                                                                     1

Sundon                             1                              1                        3                            3

Yentls Image                     1

Muscles Yankee               1                               1

Great Success                  1

Chiola Hanover                 1

Gee Whizz                         1                                                         1

Wind Cries Maori               1

Monarchy                           1

SJ’S Photo                         1                               2

Keystone Salute                1                                                           1

Safely Kept                        1                                1                         1                             1

Continentalman                  1

Ganymede                                                           1

Our Sir Vancelot                                                   1                          1

Windsongs Legacy                                               1

Super Punk                                                           1

Onyx Du Goutier                                                   1

Wagon Apollo                                                        1                                                          3

Pegasus Spur                                                        1

Malabar Maple                                                       1

Balanced Image                                                                                   1

Earl                                                                                                       1                           1

Maori’s Idol                                                                                           1

Evanders Gold                                                                                      1

Classic Adam                                                                                        1

Ok Bye                                                                                                   1

Dr Ronerail                                                                                                                        1

CR Commando                                                                                                                 1

The Wrath of Pan                                                                                                              1

Lindy Lane                                                                                                                        1

Harnesslink Media

 

