Sires & Dam-Sires of Breeders Crown Finalists

Some interesting facts of the Australasian Breeders Crown Finalists are shown below. The number of harness racing nominations for Series 19, the current three-year-olds totaled 1,533 and that is from a crop of 2,132 foals registered in New Zealand and 3,857 registered in Australia. That is a combined total of 5,989 foals registered. The number of harness racing nominations for Series 20, the current two-year-olds total 1,515 and they are from a crop of 1,945 foals registered in New Zealand and 3,838 registered in Australia. That is a combined total of 5,783 foals registered.
It is roughly a little less than 25% of the foals that are born that are nominated for each of the series.
Three-Year-Old Fillies
Bettor's Delight - 4
Live Or Die - 2
Rocknroll Hanover - 2
Art Major - 1
Courage Under Fire - 1
Mach Three - 1
Sportswriter - 1
Somebeachsomewhere - 1
Three-Year-Old Colts and Geldings
Art Major - 3
Somebeachsomewhere - 3
Mach Three - 3
Bettor's Delight - 1
Courage Under Fire - 1
Rocknroll Hanover - 1
Shadow Play - 1
Three-Year-Old Totals
Bettor's Delight - 5 - number of nominations 138
Art Major - 4 - number of nominations 101
Mach Three - 4 - number of nominations 78
Somebeachsomewhere - 4 - number of nominations 101
Rocknroll Hanover - 3 - number of nominations 107
Courage Under Fire - 2 - number of nominations 51
Live Or Die - 2 - number of nominations 10
Sportswriter - 1 - number of nominations 25
Shadow Play - 1 - number of nominations 31
Two-Year-Old Fillies
Bettor's Delight - 3
Art Major - 2
Mach Three - 2
Betterthancheddar - 1
Courage Under Fire - 1
Four Starzzz Shark - 1
Mr Feelgood - 1
Rock N Roll Heaven - 1
Somebeachsomewhere - 1
Two-Year-Old Colts and Geldings
Art Major - 3
Mach Three - 3
Somebeachsomewhere - 3
Rocknroll Hanover - 1
Bettor's Delight - 1
Courage Under Fire - 1
Shadow Play - 1
Two-Year-Old Totals
Art Major - 5 - number of nominations 127
Mach Three - 5 - number of nominations 93
Bettors Delight - 4 - number of nominations 138
Somebeachsomewhere - 4 - number of nominations 81
Courage Under Fire - 2 - number of nominations 40
Rocknroll Hanover - 1 - number of nominations 11
Betterthancheddar - 1 - number of nominations 30
Four Starzzz Shark - 1 - number of nominations 24
Mr Feelgood - 1 - number of nominations 25
Rock N Roll Heaven - 1 - number of nominations 82
Shadow Play - 1 - number of nominations 83
Combined totals for two and three-year-olds Pacers
Art Major - 9
Bettor's Delight - 9
Mach Three - 9
Somebeachsomewhere - 8
Courage Under Fire - 4
Rocknroll Hanover - 4
Live Or Die - 2
Shadow Play - 2
Betterthancheddar - 1
Four Starzzz Shark - 1
Mr Feelgood - 1
Rock N Roll Heaven - 1
Spportwriter - 1
Sires of the Dams of the Pacers
2yo Colts & Geldings 3yo Fillies 2yo Colts & Geldings 2yo Fillies
In The Pocket 1 1
Life Sign 1
Western Terror 1
Albert Albert 2
Blissfull Hall 1
Elsu
Dare You To 1
Christen Cullen 1
Falcon Seelster 1
Badlands Hanover 1
Perfect Art 1 1 1
Bettors Delight 1
Fake Left
Courage Under Fire
Western Ideal
Live or Die
Beach Towel
Classic Garry
Lucky Camilla
Artsplace
Camluck
Aces n Sevens
Art Major
Modern Art
Sands A Flying
Million to One
Village Jasper
Artiscape
Troublemaker
Road Machine
Three-Year-Old Trotters
Angus Hall - 2
Skyvalley - 1
Muscle Mass - 1
Blissfull Hall - 1
Majestic Son - 1
Metropolitan - 1
Monarchy - 1
Bacardi Lindy - 1
The Prez - 1
Great Success - 1
Lawman - 1
Sundon - 1
Three-Year-Old Trotting Fillies
Angus Hall - 2
Majestic Son - 2
Muscle Mass - 2
Yankee Spider - 2
Armbro Varialble - 1
Eilean Donon - 1
Like A Prayer - 1
Muscle Hill - 1
Skyvalley - 1
Three-Year-Old Trotting Totals
Angus Hall - 4
Majestic Son - 3
Muscle Mass - 3
Skyvalley - 2
Yankee Spider - 2
Armbro Variable - 1
Bacardi Lindy - 1
Blissfull Hall - 1
Eilean Donon - 1
Great Success - 1
Lawman - 1
Like A Prayer - 1
Metropolitan - 1
Monarchy - 1
Muscle Hill - 1
The Prez - 1
Sundon - 1
Two-Year-Old Trotting Colts and Geldings
Majestic Son - 3
Muscle Hill - 2
Angus Hall - 1
Betto'rs Delight - 1
Danny Bouchea - 1
Down Under Muscles - 1
Great Success - 1
Imperial Count - 1
Louey Louey Louey - 1
Lucky Chucky - 1
Two-Year-Old Trotting Fillies
Angus Hall - 2
Majestic Son - 2
Louey Louey Louey - 2
Skyvalley - 2
Down Under Muscles - 1
Great Success - 1
Love You - 1
Muscles Yankee - 1
The Prez - 1
Two-Year-Old Trotters Totals
Majestic Son - 5
Angus Hall - 3
Louey Louey Louey - 3
Geat Success - 2
Muscle Hill - 2
Skyvalley - 2
Bettor's Delight - 1
Danny Bouchea - 1
Down Under Muscles - 1
Imperial Count - 1
Like A Prayer - 1
Lucky Chucky - 1
Love You - 1
Muscles Yankee - 1
The Prez - 1
Combined totals for two and three-year-olds trotters
Majestic Son - 8
Angus Hall - 7
Skyvalley - 4
Great Success - 3
Louey Louey Louey - 3
Muscle Hill - 3
Muscle Mass - 3
Down Under Muscles - 2
The Prez - 2
Yankee Spider - 2
Armbro Varialble - 1
Bacardi Lindy - 1
Bettor's Delight - 1
Blissfull Hall - 1
Danny Bouchea - 1
Eilean Donon - 1
Imperial Count - 1
Lawman - 1
Like A Prayer - 1
Love You - 1
Lucky Chucky - 1
Metropolitan - 1
Monarchy - 1
Muscles Yankee - 1
Sundon - 1
Sires of the Dams of the Trotters
3yo Colts & Geldings 3yo Fillies 2yo Colts & Geldings 2yo Fillies
Dream Vacation 1
Sundon
Yentls Image 1
Muscles Yankee 1 1
Great Success 1
Chiola Hanover
Gee Whizz 1
Wind Cries Maori 1
Monarchy 1
SJ’S Photo 1
Keystone Salute 1
Safely Kept 1
Continentalman 1
Ganymede
Our Sir Vancelot 1
Windsongs Legacy
Super Punk
Onyx Du Goutier
Wagon Apollo
Pegasus Spur
Malabar Maple
Balanced Image
Earl
Maori’s Idol
Evanders Gold
Classic Adam
Ok Bye
Dr Ronerail
CR Commando
The Wrath of Pan
Lindy Lane
