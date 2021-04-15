Brennan Series final legs held

Harness racing betting favorites Get Legs and Timon AS won for the second straight week, and Tad Krazy Hanover pulled a 25-1 upset in the three $20,000 divisions of the third and final leg of the John Brennan Trotting Series on Wednesday night (April 14) at Yonkers Raceway.

Get Legs (Andy Miller), dispatched at odds of 1-9, started from post one in the second flight, and he raced in fourth to the 28.2 opening quarter before Miller brought him to the outside late on the second turn. Get Legs moved up into second as Lady Jeter (Yannick Gingras) reached the half in 58 seconds, then took over command past that marker.

Get Legs cruised over to three-quarters in 1:26.3, negotiated the final turn without incident, and kicked away in the lane to prevail by 4 1/2 lengths in 1:55.3. Lady Jeter held second over Mcmatters (Mark MacDonald), who raced in the first-over position after Get Legs hit the front.

GET LEGS REPLAY

Julie Miller trains Get Legs, a 4-year-old son of Muscle Hill , for owners Andy Miller Stable Inc. and Michael Anderson. Get Legs has earned $86,010 to go with his 10-0-2 record from 12 starts, and he paid $2.10 to win, place, and show. The exacta returned $4.30 and the trifecta was worth $13.20.

Timon AS (Tyler Buter) went off as the even-money choice in the third split and after leaving quickly from post three, he would be overtaken and put in the pocket by Grinder (Greg Merton) before the 29 second opening quarter. Grinder then proceeded to give a parking ticket to a two-wide Look In My Eyes (Jordan Stratton), who had fired out from post eight, through the 58.4 half and the 1:28 three-quarters.

It looked like Timon AS was in big trouble at three-quarters and on to the last turn as he was stuck on the pylons and Look In My Eyes was hanging around enough to keep him pinned in. Then, Lifetime Royalty (Dan Dube) moved out three-wide from second-over, giving Timon AS even more traffic to deal with.

Fortunately for Timon AS, his connections, and his backers at the windows, Grinder drifted out in the lane and couldn't keep the inside closed, giving Timon AS a seam to shoot through. Once he had the space, Timon AS had the trot to go with it, getting up to tally by half a length over Grinder in a final time of 1:57. Lifetime Royalty could only finish evenly and had to settle for third.

TIMON AS REPLAY

A 5-year-old Lionhunter gelding, Timon AS is trained by Melanie Wrenn for owner Michael Guest. Timon AS picked up his 21st career victory, and he has put away $121,280. Timon AS returned $5.10 to win and was atop a $13.40 exacta and a $33.60 trifecta.

Back in the opening section, 4-5 favorite Windsong Pioneer (Brent Holland) figured to be tough after he put up comfortable fractions of 28.3, 58.1, and 1:27, but driver Scott Zeron moved Tad Krazy Hanover out three-wide late on the far turn after following Kasha V (Jason Bartlett) from second-over, and Tad Krazy Hanover kicked home strongly to chase down and defeat Windsong Pioneer by a head in a 1:56 mile. P L Notsonice (Renaldo Morales III) tracked Tad Krazy Hanover's cover and finished well for third.

TAD KRAZY HANOVER REPLAY

Tad Krazy Hanover, a 5-year-old Donato Hanover mare, is owned by Barbara Terranova. Tad Krazy Hanover is now an eight-time winner in her career, and she has pocketed $76,262. Tad Krazy Hanover paid $52.00 to win and keyed a $151.00 exacta and a $539.00 trifecta.

The John Brennan Trotting Series will conclude next Wednesday (April 21) with a $69,000 final and a $30,000 consolation.

Nobody had six-of-six in Wednesday's Pick 6 sequence at Yonkers, so when action resumes on Thursday (April 15), there will be a $2,355.38 carryover in that wager. The Pick 6 will begin in the third race.

Stakes action picks back up at Yonkers Raceway on Monday (April 19) with the $514,000 MGM Borgata Pacing Series final and the $232,800 Blue Chip Matchmaker Series final. There are also consolation events for both series, with the MGM Borgata consolation carrying a purse of $100,000 and the Blue Chip Matchmaker consolation going for $60,000.

For full results, click here.