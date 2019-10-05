Brett Miller wins 5 including feature

DAYTON, OH. - Rosemary Rose has returned to her winning ways after a two month dry spell. The half million dollar winning 5-year-old Ohio-sired mare captured her second straight harness racing victory on Friday (Oct. 4) winning the featured $13,000 top distaff condition event at Hollywood Dayton Raceway in 1:52.

Leading driver Brett Miller was content to get away sixth during the :27.1 opening quarter, despite an inside post position with the 2-5 favorite. Just past the :54.4 halfway point, he moved Rosemary Rose into a second over seat in the outer flow. Moved up to third at the three-quarter station, Miller swung three wide to challenge and eventually collar pacesetting Tiffany Rock AS (Dan Noble), who held for second. Race With Grace (Aaron Merriman) garnered the show dough.

Rosemary Rose now has 27 career triumphs, seven this season, and increased her lifetime bounty to $520,000 with this victory. She is owned by Burke Racing, Jason Milillo and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

The win was one of five on the program for Miller. He also was victorious with Certitude (1:54.2, $24.60), trotter United Bi (1:56.1, $5.40), Creighton Hanover (1:55, $5.60) and Townline All Good (1:50.4, $7.20).