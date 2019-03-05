Day At The Track

Brett Miller wins seven on the card

05:20 PM 05 Mar 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Brett Miller, harness racing
Brett Miller

LEBANON, OH - Brett Miller dominated the Monday afternoon (March 4) harness racing action at Miami Valley Raceway winning one-half of the 14 races, a feat equaled only by leading driver Trace Tetrick exactly one week earlier. Miller has picked up a dozen wins in the four programs Tetrick has been on vacation, narrowing the dash derby gap to 98-84 after 40 days of the 87-day meet. Their rivalry to determine top dog at season's end will be revived Tuesday (March 5) when Tetrick returns to action.

Miller is co-owner of the record for most wins on a card (8) at The Meadowlands as well.

Moody Blues (1:57.4, $11.20) gave Brett his first trip to the winner's circle on a cold, windy day in southwest Ohio. He followed with victories behind Woo's Princess (1:58.3, $7.80), Pull The Shade (1:57.2, $5.00), Always Woggy (1:57.1, $2.40), Race With Grace (1:54.4, $3.60), Magic Shark (1:54.1, $9.00) and Del Rio Seelster (1:57.1, $4.00).

Miller has 13 drives on the Tuesday matinee while Tetrick is listed behind 12 horses.

The Monday program also featured two $15,000 divisions of second leg Ray Paver Sr. Memorial late closer series action. The races determined which nine trotters, who were all non-winners of four races or $40,000 at the series start, advance to the $25,000 championship week next Monday (March 11).

Missprimetimemel (LeWayne Miller) scored a 1:59 triumph over P C Foreign Affair (Jason Brewer) and Shelby's Honor (Mike Oosting) in the first split. The 4-year-old daughter of Pilgrims Chuckie, owned by Nathan Yoder and Stephen Stoll, returned $5.20 to win.

MVP Luke (Dan Noble) eclipsed the $100,000 earnings plateau with his 1:57 victory over Air Assault (Brett Miller) and ER Skywalker (Todd Warren) in the second division. Trainer Chris McGuire co-owns the 4-year-old by My MVP with Howard Taylor and Deo Volente Farms LLC.

The nine Paver Memorial finalists, in order of preliminary leg earnings, will be MVP Luke, Air Assault, Miss Primetimemel, The Lionking AS, P C Foreign Affair, Shelby's Honor, White Pants Fever, Trot Time and ER Skywalker.

Gregg Keidel

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Yonkers posts a second million dollar night
05-Mar-2019 17:03 PM NZDT
Brett Miller wins seven on the card
05-Mar-2019 17:03 PM NZDT
HHI Meetings successful, well-attended
05-Mar-2019 07:03 AM NZDT
Rainbow Room ready for 2019 debut
05-Mar-2019 07:03 AM NZDT
Record handle, Miller-Tetrick Pro-Am
05-Mar-2019 06:03 AM NZDT
Meadowlands stakes - Approved trainers only
05-Mar-2019 03:03 AM NZDT
Big week for Blindswitch & trainer Jose Godinez
04-Mar-2019 15:03 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News