Brett Miller wins seven on the card

LEBANON, OH - Brett Miller dominated the Monday afternoon (March 4) harness racing action at Miami Valley Raceway winning one-half of the 14 races, a feat equaled only by leading driver Trace Tetrick exactly one week earlier. Miller has picked up a dozen wins in the four programs Tetrick has been on vacation, narrowing the dash derby gap to 98-84 after 40 days of the 87-day meet. Their rivalry to determine top dog at season's end will be revived Tuesday (March 5) when Tetrick returns to action.

Miller is co-owner of the record for most wins on a card (8) at The Meadowlands as well.

Moody Blues (1:57.4, $11.20) gave Brett his first trip to the winner's circle on a cold, windy day in southwest Ohio. He followed with victories behind Woo's Princess (1:58.3, $7.80), Pull The Shade (1:57.2, $5.00), Always Woggy (1:57.1, $2.40), Race With Grace (1:54.4, $3.60), Magic Shark (1:54.1, $9.00) and Del Rio Seelster (1:57.1, $4.00).

Miller has 13 drives on the Tuesday matinee while Tetrick is listed behind 12 horses.

The Monday program also featured two $15,000 divisions of second leg Ray Paver Sr. Memorial late closer series action. The races determined which nine trotters, who were all non-winners of four races or $40,000 at the series start, advance to the $25,000 championship week next Monday (March 11).

Missprimetimemel (LeWayne Miller) scored a 1:59 triumph over P C Foreign Affair (Jason Brewer) and Shelby's Honor (Mike Oosting) in the first split. The 4-year-old daughter of Pilgrims Chuckie, owned by Nathan Yoder and Stephen Stoll, returned $5.20 to win.

MVP Luke (Dan Noble) eclipsed the $100,000 earnings plateau with his 1:57 victory over Air Assault (Brett Miller) and ER Skywalker (Todd Warren) in the second division. Trainer Chris McGuire co-owns the 4-year-old by My MVP with Howard Taylor and Deo Volente Farms LLC.

The nine Paver Memorial finalists, in order of preliminary leg earnings, will be MVP Luke, Air Assault, Miss Primetimemel, The Lionking AS, P C Foreign Affair, Shelby's Honor, White Pants Fever, Trot Time and ER Skywalker.

Gregg Keidel