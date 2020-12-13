Brett Miller wins 6, GD Western Joe in Open

GD Western Joe wins the $18,400 Open Pace at Hollywood Dayton in 1:50.2, eclipsing the $100,000 earnings plateau for the third consecutive season

DAYTON, OH. - A pair of ultra-consistent performers shared the harness racing spotlight at Hollywood Dayton Raceway on Saturday (Dec. 12).

One was GD Western Joe who won the $18,400 Open Pace in 1:50.2.

The other was driver Brett Miller, who notched six victories on the card to increase his meet leading total to 113.

Driver Chris Page wrestled GD Western Joe into the two-hole behind Tellmeaboutit (Tyler Smith), last week's winner, in the early going. The 5-year-old son of Real Desire was on the iron as the field approached the :27.2 first quarter station, however, so Page opted to quarter move back to the front with the 6-5 favorite.

With the field content to race single file, Page and GD Western Joe cruised past the halfway beam in :55.2, then sped up when Tivo Hanover (Kayne Kauffman) mounted a charge down the backstretch prompting a :27 flat third panel. It took a :28 final quarter for GD Western Joe to hold off Tellmeaboutit, who had shadowed the winner throughout and mounted a mild stretch challenge.

With the triumph GD Western Joe raised his 2020 earnings to $108,849, surpassing the $107,615 he banked in 2019. His career bounty now stands at $549,800.

GD Western Joe

Brett Miller has widened his lead in the dash derby to 29 with just a dozen programs left in the meet. Jeremy Smith is second in the current meet standings with 84 victories, while Josh Sutton has scored 83 wins.

Miller triumphed on Saturday with the trotter Air Assault (1:57, $3.40), and pacers Fox Valley Hustler (1:52.3, $3), Major Nemesis (1:52.4, $18.20), Loutenant (1:52.1, $4.80), Outspoken Man (1:54.2, $8.40) and Classy Hill (1:54.2, $18.20).

At his current pace, Miller will surpass the $1 million purse earnings plateau by the end of the year.

Gregg Keidel