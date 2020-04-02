Brewin okay after car accident

Bendigo harness racing reinsman Jayden Brewin has been left a little battered and shaken following a car crash on Wednesday but has vowed to be in the sulky on Friday night at Lord's Raceway.
The 19-year-old avoided major injury when he swerved to miss a kangaroo on the Avoca-Dunolly Road, en-route to Shepparton from Stawell.
Brewin had earlier notched up a winning double aboard the Adam Stephens-trained pair Fowsands and Wingate Guy, but had to forego all drives that night at Shepparton.
Despite a harrowing experience, the former South Australian, who relocated to Bendigo last October, conceded the accident could have been a lot worse.
Damage to the car Jayden Brewin was driving when he crashed on Wednesday.
"I couldn't quite the steering wheel underneath me and have slid off the road and smashed into a few signs that were protecting a creek.
"I must have just hit the edge of the creek, which sent the car flying. I veered off the road trying to stop it and I ended up about 10cm away from smashing into a big gum tree.
"The worst thing was I took mum's car because mine needed a service.
Big relief with reinsman @jayden_brewin lucky to escape serious injury after being involved in a bad car crash today after leaving Stawell. He drove two winners there.
Wow I have had 35 drives in nearly a fortnight I’m on a roll
With a day in between to recover, Brewin declared himself fit and ready for action on Friday night at Bendigo, where he has been booked for seven drives.
"I'm alright, I'm just a bit sore in my back, but that's about it," he said.
"I worked a couple of horses this morning (Thursday) and everything was alright.
"I was thinking how good is this (driving a double) and I thought the day would only get better, but it didn't end up that way."
Race 1 won by number 8 Fowsands. Driven by Jayden Brewin for trainer Adam Stephens. Mile rate 1:59.9. Next race 2.28. Race 1 was sponsored by Premix King in Stawell. @TheTrotsComAu
Race 2 won by number 6 Wingate Guy thats a double for driver Jayden Brewin and trainer Adam Stephens.@TheTrotsComAu
"Tomorrow (Friday) is our official move-in day, but we're moving most everything in (Thursday), so we don't interfere with the trots tomorrow night," he said.
"We're very thankful to Danny for giving us a place to set up shop.
"Making the move, we think Bendigo has got everything we need, especially now that we have got quite a few young ones in the stable."
He said he was grateful for the support and well-wishes following news of his accident.
Brewin, who has 33 wins and 89 placings this season, nominated the Gary Donaldson-trained Liberland (race one) and the Wayne Gretgrix-trained Manassa Sky in the feature race (race five) as perhaps is best chances on Friday night.
The meeting will be the first to be run under Harness Racing Victoria's new region-based model, which restricts trainers and drivers from competing outside their own designated region.
"Manassa Sky has been going pretty good and is a good chance if we can zip across to the fence," Brewin said.
"It depends on what Glenn Douglas does, if he rolls off the arm (on Vandanta) he will lead on his ear.
"He was a bit stiff last start, Manassa Sky, if he had got out any earlier he would he have won. He should be around the mark."
By Kieran Iles