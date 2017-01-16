Upset in €120,000 Grand Prix de Belgique

January 15, 2017 - Briac Dark (6m Prince Gede -Queen des Charmes) rallied three wide and then tracked outside of pacesetting Call Me Keeper (7m Pine Chip -Eliza Keeper) and Bjorn Goop, and with harness racing driver David Thomain’s urging the 23.1/1 outsider, trained by Thierry Duvaldestin for owner Guy Barou, rallied past the 3.4/1 leader to score by a length in the Grand Prix de Belgique (Gr. II, purse €120,000, 2850 meters, 17 starters).

Call Me Keeper held bravely for second as stablemate Wild Honey (5f Cantab Hall -U Wanna Lindy) closed well for third, driven by Franck Nivard for trainer Daniel Reden and Stall Zet.

This trainer/owner pair also campaign Call Me Keeper.

7.9/1 Lionel (7m Look de Star -Aurora Sun), trained by Reden for Goran Antonsen of Norway, was fourth with Matthieu Abrivard driving and 110.3/1 Trebol (10m Hot Blue -Sally Can Wait) was fifth for trainer/driver Gabriel Angel Pou Pou of Spain.

Trinity Zet, Akim du Cap Vert and Oasis Bi were next in a contest in which six horses were dq’d and Propulsion, another Reden trainee, was scratched.

Race time was 1.13.8kr off slow fractions in heavy rain (1.14.3kr at 1500 to go; 1.14.3kr at the 1000; 1.14.6kr with 500 meters remaining).

The top three finishers received Prix d’Amerique invitations.

Discours Joyeux and Val Royal Wins Gr.III Paris-Vincennes Contests

Discours Joyeux (4m Goetmals Wood -Quelle Copine) rallied at 6/1 odds for driver Eric Raffin to win the Gr. III Prix Riberac (purse €78,000, 2700 meters, 11 starters) at Vincennes on Prix de Belgique Day. Thierry Raffegeau trains this winner for owner J-Y Roze. 3/2 Dream Life (4f Royal Dream -Union Of My Life) held second for breeder/driver Jean Philippe Dubois, trainer Philippe Moulin and Ecurie Victoria Dreams. 12/1 Dokha Vedaquaise (4f Prodigious -Sestriere) was third for owner/trainer Philippe Allaire and driver Yoann Lebourgeois. Race time was 1.14.6kr with modest fractions.

The Prix Toulouse (purse €78,000, 2850 meters, 18 starters) went to 1.14.2kr timed, 2/1 odds Alphea Barbes (7f Look de Star -Lova Barbes) by open lengths for driver Ch.J. Bigeon, trainer Christian Bigeon and breeder/owner Andre Francis Bigeon. 13/1 Alamo du Goutier (7g Quido du Goutier ) and 12.1/1 Arthuro Boy (7m Le Retour ) were next to the line on this undercard event.

4.4/1 odds and barefoot Val Royal (8m Capriccio -Quanda du Rib) secured a 1.13.1kr timed victory in the Gr. III Prix Djerio (monte, purse €110,000, 2200 meters, 12 starters). Alexandre Abrivard was the pilot for trainer J-M Bazire and owner Ecurie des Charmes. 12/1 Adelia de Melodie (7f Lilium Madrik -Piccola Stella) was second for David Thomain (trainer St. Meunier) and 19.4/1 Tripolia (10f Sancho Panca -Garivane) was third for jockey Mathieu Mottier (trainer J.Ph. Mary).