Day At The Track

Brian Brown - Four Ohio Sires Stakes winners

08:00 PM 11 Aug 2018 NZST
High On Paydaze
Despite unfriendly weather, High On Paydaze kept his win streak intact with a victory in his $40,000 Ohio Sires Stakes division on Aug. 10 at Scioto Downs.
Conrad Photo
Harness racing driver trainer Brian Brown harnessed four of five Ohio Sires Stakes winners for 2-year-old pacing colts and fillies on a balmy and rainy Friday night, Aug. 10, at Scioto Downs.

Brown harnessed the winners of all three $40,000 OSS divisions for freshmen pacing colts, beginning with Dislocator, who took a front-stepping journey to score his maiden victory in 1:53.3 with Chris Page at the lines.

The son of Big Bad John, who was making just his fourth lifetime start, finished half a length in front of stablemate Smackitwithahammer (Ryan Stahl) a 19-1 longshot, while 3-1 Easeondowntheroad (Dan Noble) notched third-place honors.

Bred by Midland Acres, Dislocator, who left the gait at odds of 5-1, now has $36,640 in earnings for owners Joelyn Ridder, Scott Davis, Sharron Soponyl and VIP Stable.

High On Paydaze continued his winning ways for Brown and company, with a near perfect, wire-to-wire route to win the second OSS colt division in a torrential downpour in 1:54.1 at odds of 2-1.

Page steered this son of Nob Hill High to his fourth career victory in as many starts, holding off his hard-trying, 6-5 stablemate Rock Candy (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.) by half a length, with another Brown trainee, the 8-1 Tony Too Tall (Ryan Stahl) getting up for third.

High On Paydaze has now swept the first three OSS legs for owners Scott Hagemeyer, Robert Mondillo and Donald Robinson, amassing $78,400 thus far for his connections.

Brown then bridled up 9-5 Final Offer and 2-1 Carmen Ohio in the first $50,000 OSS division for fillies. The former prevailed by three-quarters of a length over the latter with Sugar And Spite (Tyler Smith), third at 7-1.

The daughter of Rockin Amadeus followed the leading Carmen Ohio throughout most of the mile before besting her stablemate in the final yards in 1:55.2. It was the first career win for Final Offer, who is owned by Country Club Acres, Aws Stable and Joe Sbrocco.

Bred by Michael Dixon and Harold & Harold Lee Bauder, Final Offer now has $31,300 in her coffers.

Finally, Brown and driver Ronnie Wrenn, Jr., teamed up to capture the second $50,000 OSS filly division with High Reward, a Yankee Cruiser lass owned by Country Club Acres, Joe Sbrocco and L&H Management Services.

High Reward, the 7-1 choice, also enjoyed a front-end trip in her maiden victory, clocked in 1:53.1, after previously finishing second and fourth respectively in legs one and two. She finished nearly two lengths in front of 8-5 favorite Rylee Roo (Aaron Merriman), with Rose Run Uptowngal (Chris Page) third, some 2¼ lengths back.

Bred by Steve Jones, High Reward upped her career earnings to $50,075. That triumph also gave driver Ronnie Wrenn, Jr., his fifth consecutive win on the program.

The final OSS contest for pacing colts saw 6-1 Doo Wop West score in 1:53.2 in his first OSS venture.

The Western Vintage gelding, who is trained by Dirk Simpson for Lawrence Crawford, was given a careful steer by Aaron Merriman to finish 2½ lengths in front of 23-1 Van Diesel (Trevor Smith) at the wire, with 2-5 favorite Rose Run Ulysses (Danny Noble) finishing third.

Bred by White Birch Farm, Doo Wop West now has two wins in three career starts and $23,400 in earnings.

Ohio Sires Stakes continue Saturday night, Aug. 11 at Northfield Park, with three $40,000 divisions for 3-year-old pacing fillies. The $400,000 Milstein Memorial is also on the evening's program, featuring North America Cup and Ohio Sires Stakes winner Lather Up.

Kimberly Rinker

