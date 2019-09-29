Day At The Track

Brian Sears to drive Bold Eagle

Bold Eagle will be driven by Brian Sears when he comes to Canada for the Breeders Crown
Standardbred Canada's Trot Insider has reported that Bold Eagle will be driven by Brian Sears when the star European trotter makes his North American debut in the 2019 Breeders Crown at Woodbine Mohawk Park next month.

On Saturday (Sept. 28) morning Sears confirmed that he had been contacted by the connections and committed to the drive. The drive on Bold Eagle became available due to a scheduling conflict with regular driver Björn Goop.

"I'm honoured and excited to drive a horse of that stature," said Sears, who leads all active drivers (tied for second all-time with Ron Pierce) with 30 Breeders Crown titles. Earnings-wise, Sears ranks second among active drivers (and fourth all-time) with more than $12.19 million in Breeders Crown earnings. In 2018, Sears won Crown finals with Gimpanzee, Tactical Landing and McWicked.

An eight-year-old son of Ready Cash, Bold Eagle has won 45 of 66 lifetime starts with 20 Group 1 trotting victories and two titles in the famed Prix d'Amerique. He's earned more than €4.6 million (C$6.8 million) through his career.
 
Bold Eagle does have experience racing at the one-mile distance, taking a mark of 1:50f at Sweden's Solvalla Racecourse in his elimination heat of the 2017 Elitlopp, a time that established a European record. He's trained by Sébastien Guarato for owners Pierre Pilarski and Thomas Bernereau.
 
From Standardbred Canada
