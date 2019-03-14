Day At The Track

Bringing Science to the Stable

05:30 AM 14 Mar 2019 NZDT
Equine Guelph, harness racing
Equine Guelph
March 11, 2019 (Guelph, ON): Planning is well underway for the 15th Annual International Society for Equitation Science (ISES) Conference, being held at the University of Guelph, Canada’s largest agricultural university, on August 19-21, 2019.
 
The theme for this year’s conference is “Bringing Science to the Stable”, highlighting our past relationship with horses and examining where we are headed.
 
Abstract submissions opened on January 18, 2019 and are due by April 1, 2019.
 
Researchers in the field of equitation science are invited to submit an abstract of their research findings for consideration to present during the conference.
 
A direct link to the abstract submission form can be found here.
 
Join our line-up of thought-provoking speakers as we journey through history and into the present, supporting and challenging the way we interact with horses through scientific research.
 
Early bird conference registration pricing available until June 1.
 
After that date regular conference fees apply.
 
Check the ISES website  or the Horse Portal to learn more.
 
 
15th Annual International Society for Equitation Science Conference
 
Equine Guelph | University of Guelph | 
