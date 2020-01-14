Bringitonhome breaks track record

by Jonny Turner

Some brilliant home straight maneuvering from Robbie Close helped Bringitonhome head a track record breaking quinella for trainer Regan Todd at Nelson on Sunday.

The 6yr-old unleashed a powerful finish after Close negotiated a passage out of a horror spot on the home bend to help Bringitonhome run down his stablemate Taxman and win in a sizzling mile (1609m) time of 1-52.2.

Todd was full of praise for Close’s home straight handywork that guided Bringitonhome through the tightest of gaps.

“It was a great drive by Robbie to get him through those gaps,” Todd said.

Though he was beaten by more than a length, Todd rated Taxman’s effort to run second in the race’s hot time just as good as the winner.

“They both went great – Taxman went just as good as the winner after doing a lot of work in the race.”

“I was rapt with both of them.”

The chance to race middle grade pacers off level marks in Sunday’s mile feature was a key to Bringitonhome scoring his first win since April of last year.

“It was a really good opportunity to race those kind of horses off level marks,” Todd said.

“He had raced in some pretty good fields through the cup carnival and that race was probably a bit easier than them.”

“If there were more of those kind of races people might be able to keep more of the horses in that grade.”

Bringitonhome and Taxman are likely to take different paths out of Sunday’s feature.

Neither will return to the top of the South Island for this weekend’s Marlborough meeting.

Bringitonhome could contest the Invercargill Cup later this month.

Taxman will stick to mobile racing and head to the upcoming premier night at Addington.

“I will discuss it with the owners, but Bringitonhome could go to the Invercargill Cup.”

“It might just depend on what handicap he will be off.”

The track record Bringitonhome broke lasted just two races.

Earlier on Sunday, Marlborough battler Sonic Reign seriously upgraded his resume with a booming 1-53.9 mile (1609m) win in rating 40-45 company.

Driver Tim Williams sat the Kevin Musso trained 5yr-old off a strong speed set up by Barkley and All Nuts N Bolts, before launching his winning run before the home turn.

Todd will have two runners in his form hometown of Wyndham on Thursday.

Seamark will attempt to go one better than his second on debut at Omakau.

Swamp Major will contest the rerunning of the Central Otago Cup.

Reprinted with permission of HRNZ