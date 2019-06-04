Bringoverthemoney returns to winning ways

The Sunday evening Harness Racing program at Running Aces was jam-packed with featured events and full fields. One of the night's highlighted contests was the $15,000 Minnesota-Sired 4 year olds & Up trot. Bringoverthemoney was the headliner in the bulky field of ten, coming in fresh off a sharp third place finish in the top Open Handicap last week. Bringoverthemoney ($3.60) was the 3 year old Minnesota trotting Champion last year, notching eleven wins in nineteen races.

Tonight's appearance was just the third start of the season for the impressive son of Money Talks ( Muscles Yankee - Mountain Pine). Tim Maier has been the regular pilot this season, for trainer David Ginter. Bringoverthemoney and Maier got away from the gate sixth on the outside and had to operate in the outer flow for most of the mile. Whatevershesgot (Rick Magee) had made the lead just past the quarter, and Bringoverthemoney came up to pressure the leader near the five-eighths juncture - before dropping into the pocket around the final turn. The fractions were sensible throughout - :28.1, :57.4, and 1:26.3.

The resulting stretch battle between the top two was nothing short of breathtaking, as Whatevershesgot refused to relent and Bringoverthemoney was determined to get by. They opened up nearly five lengths on the rest and traded blows right down to the line, with Bringoverthemoney just pushing his nose ahead on the wire. The teletimer showed 1:56 for a new career best, and for the first win of the season for proud owner Joshua Horvat. Bringoverthemoney now has 14 career wins, and $104,062 in earnings.

Al-Mar Humdinger (Mark Mintun) picked up her fourth career win by capturing the $16,000 Minnesota-Sired 3 year old Trot event, besting a full field of ten which included five fillies and five geldings. Away in fifth, the sharp filly by Money Talks made her move down the backside with an eye-catching brush to the lead, and then held gamely to the wire, defeating Major Al-Mar (Rick Magee) and Twilight Tinker (Brian Detgen) in 2:01.2. Al-Mar Humdinger ($5.80) is owned by Aimes Racing and trained by Elvin Zimmerman.

Banker Volo ($3.60) pulled off the repeat with another sharp mile in the $15,000 Open Handicap Trot, in gate-to-wire fashion. Driver Nick Roland sent Banker Volo right to the front from their post 8 assignment and they were never in doubt - going on to score by 1¼ lengths in 1:56.1 over French Eclipse (Rick Magee) and My Uncle Cuz (Don Harmon). Banker Volo is owned by Lucas Roland and trained by Jenni King.

Driver Tim Maier led the Saturday night card, with three wins for a Hat-Trick. Dean Magee picked up a double for his seventh consecutive multiple-win night, and Mark Mintun picked up a driving double as well.

Live Racing returns to Running Aces on Tuesday, June 4, with first post at 7:00 pm (CDT) and a carryover in the Jackpot Pick-5 of $3,251.90.

By Darin Gagne, for Running Aces