Brisbane Beckons for Bling

Bling It On will trial next week before a big campaign including the Brisbane winter carnival.

Hunter Cup champion Bling It On is ready to go again. The $1.5 million earner is being primed for several upcoming harness racing features in the coming weeks culminating in the final leg of the Australian Pacing Gold Grand Circuit series, the Gr.1 $200,000 UBET Blacks A Fake at Albion Park on July 15.

But before heading north, the Sydney trained star will target the Gr.3 $30,000 Golden Mile on June 10 followed by the Gr.1 $100,000 Len Smith Mile two weeks later, both events will be staged at TABCORP Park, Menangle.

The Brisbane winter carnival targets are the Gr.2 $50,000 Garrards Sunshine Sprint on July 8 followed by the Blacks A Fake.

And success in the Blacks A Fake will see him crowned the 2016/17 Grand Circuit champion.

“That’s something that we’re definitely aware of given he’s got a stud career in front of him, being crowned the Grand Circuit champion is an added bonus for his long term value. He needs to win the Blacks A Fake to land the title.” Regular driver Luke McCarthy said.

Bling It On hasn’t raced since finishing 6th in the Miracle Mile behind Lennytheshark in 1:49.2 on February 25.

But a private workout yesterday (Wednesday) at Menangle has proven that he’s ready for the upcoming campaign.

A public trial next week has now been scheduled.

“Originally he was going to trial this week but the volume of races plus trials this week at Menangle forced our hand, we gave him a good hit-out yesterday and he’s going to trial next week. He worked really well and felt very comfortable.

“He enjoyed his break but his training indicates he’s in really good order, he’ll have a good trial next week and then we’re likely to go into the Golden Mile fresh-up.

“The main target is the Brisbane feature, they’re going to be really strong races with the likes of Lennytheshark and Hectorjayjay but I know Yank (Bling It On) is capable. We’ve beaten Lenny twice this season so we know we can match him.”

Both victories over Lennytheshark have come via 1000m tracks – Melton and Bunbury.

Bling It On beat Lennytheshark in the Smoken Up Sprint and in a heat of the Inter Dominion.

The American Ideal entire has won 10 of his 15 starts at Albion Park, a track which also measures 1000m.

The Queensland winter carnival officially starts on June 2 and reaches its climax on July 15.