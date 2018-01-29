Brisbane Sale results positive sign

With a strong clearance rate coupled with spirited bidding, today’s Ladbrokes Australian Pacing Gold Sale has been referred to as a positive sign to Queensland harness racing.
Following some late withdrawals, 41 lots passed through the ring for a clearance of 70.73 per cent – up from 58.33 per cent last year.
Colts were the most popular among bidders, with a rise in sales average and clearance, which was 80 per cent compared to 66.67 per cent in 2017.
The clearance among the fillies was 60 per cent, an increase from 51.28 last year.
“We are really pleased with the attendance at the sale, including interstate bidders, and the good vibe throughout the day,” APG’s General Manager David Boydell said.
“It’s a great result given the integrity issues Queensland have faced and hopefully the confidence of buyers is an indication the tide is turning in Queensland and people are beginning to see a brighter future.”
As predicted, Lot 30 topped the sale, being sold for $60,000.
From Group One winning mare English Elegance, the colt is by outstanding stallion Mach Three.
Successful in the New Zealand Great Northern Oaks, English Elegance has matched her racing feats in the breeding barn, producing seven winners from eight starters.
Her progeny include Elegant Christian and Major Moment, which have both captured Group Two events.
Lot 3 – a daughter of A Rocknroll Dance and Rich Heritage - was the highest priced filly, bring a bid of $26,000.
Rich Heritage has a perfect record from four starters, including Remember Ruby, which was successful at Albion Park recently and Heritage Beach, which has won two of its last three starts.
Other notable sales include Lot 12, which is the first Australian yearling by He’s Watching to enter the ring.
The colt, from The Oval Office, fetched $32,000.
APG’s photographer Ashlea Brennan put her camera down long enough to purchase Lot 40, which is a son of A Rocknroll Dance.
Brisbane Results
|Lot
|Sire
|Dam
|Sex
|Status
|Buyer
|Sales Price
|Reserve
|1
|Hurrikane Kingcole USA
|Our Guggenheim NZ
|Colt
|Sold
|Grant Dixon
|$14,000
|2
|Cammibest USA
|Perfect Sunset
|Filly
|Sold
|Lawrence Feehely
|$4,000
|3
|A Rocknroll Dance USA
|Rich Heritage
|Filly
|Sold
|Dennis Picker
|$26,000
|4
|Auckland Reactor NZ
|Shechoseus
|Filly
|Passed In
|$13,000
|5
|Hurrikane Kingcole USA
|Spirit Of Fun
|Colt
|Sold
|Anthony Turpin
|$6,000
|6
|Hurrikane Kingcole USA
|Shesgotemgood
|Colt
|Passed In
|$30,000
|7
|Art Major USA
|Tatachilla
|Gelding
|Passed In
|$50,000
|8
|Mr Feelgood USA
|Strip Sir
|Colt
|Sold
|Michael Charles Sparkes
|$11,000
|9
|Art Major USA
|Talorem
|Colt
|Sold
|Shane Grice
|$28,000
|10
|Rock N Roll Heaven USA
|Talented Tess
|Colt
|Sold
|John Mammino
|$20,000
|11
|A Rocknroll Dance USA
|Tout Le Monde NZ
|Colt
|Sold
|James Rattray
|$30,000
|12
|Hes Watching USA
|The Oval Office NZ
|Colt
|Sold
|Kriden Investments Pty Ltd
|$32,000
|13
|Betterthancheddar USA
|Voodoo Tempo
|Filly
|Sold
|Bernie Hewitt
|$8,500
|14
|Hurrikane Kingcole USA
|Truly Famous
|Filly
|Sold
|John Mammino
|$11,000
|15
|A Rocknroll Dance USA
|Venetian Art NZ
|Filly
|Passed In
|$14,000
|$15,000
|16
|Mr Feelgood USA
|Venus Lindenny NZ
|Colt
|Sold
|Adam Sanderson
|$4,000
|17
|Heston Blue Chip USA
|Walking On Air
|Colt
|Sold
|Veivers Purchases Pty Ltd
|$18,000
|18
|Mr Feelgood USA
|Catwalk Beauty
|Filly
|Withdrawn
|19
|Betterthancheddar USA
|Ark Danielle
|Colt
|Sold
|Lawrence Feehely
|$4,000
|20
|Mr Feelgood USA
|Chance The Walk
|Filly
|Sold
|William Crosby
|$15,000
|21
|Mach Three CA
|Arks Crystal
|Colt
|Sold
|GM Racing Syndicate
|$30,000
|22
|Mr Feelgood USA
|Channelling Gold
|Colt
|Passed In
|$20,000
|23
|Mach Three CA
|Bronski Gorgeous
|Filly
|Withdrawn
|24
|Rock N Roll Heaven USA
|Art Start
|Colt
|Sold
|Rodney Dale
|$27,000
|25
|Rock N Roll Heaven USA
|Forever Gold
|Filly
|Passed In
|$50,000
|26
|Art Major USA
|Dont Break My Ark
|Colt
|Sold
|Michael Rafter
|$25,000
|27
|Mr Feelgood USA
|Girl In A Million
|Colt
|Passed In
|$15,000
|28
|Big Jim USA
|Empty Promises
|Filly
|Passed In
|$40,000
|29
|Hurrikane Kingcole USA
|Grace With Pace
|Colt
|Withdrawn
|30
|Mach Three CA
|English Elegance NZ
|Colt
|Sold
|R Reid
|$60,000
|31
|Roll With Joe USA
|Exclusif
|Colt
|Sold
|James Rattray
|$32,000
|32
|Art Major USA
|Find Fake Cash NZ
|Colt
|Passed In
|$30,000
|33
|Hurrikane Kingcole USA
|Joyous Times
|Filly
|Sold
|Julian Norrish
|$9,000
|34
|Pet Rock USA
|Keep No Secrets
|Filly
|Sold
|Rob Essex
|$6,000
|35
|Mr Feelgood USA
|Layback Cullen
|Colt
|Passed In
|$10,000
|36
|Betterthancheddar USA
|Gina Gina
|Filly
|Passed In
|$10,000
|37
|Mr Feelgood USA
|Magic In Motion
|Colt
|Withdrawn
|38
|Roll With Joe USA
|Kotare Cameo NZ
|Colt
|Sold
|Ray Davis
|$20,000
|39
|Hurrikane Kingcole USA
|Misty Forever
|Colt
|Sold
|APG As Agent
|$12,000
|40
|A Rocknroll Dance USA
|Lucy Kate Shannon
|Colt
|Sold
|Mike Brennan
|$4,000
|41
|Art Major USA
|Luna Royce NZ
|Filly
|Passed In
|$20,000
|42
|Mr Feelgood USA
|Moonlight Spirit NZ
|Filly
|Sold
|New Beginning Syndicate
|$10,000
|43
|Mr Feelgood USA
|Megseyrun
|Colt
|Sold
|Robert Cox
|$7,000
|44
|Mr Feelgood USA
|My Kind Of Girl
|Filly
|Passed In
|$10,000
|45
|Hurrikane Kingcole USA
|My Names Molly
|Colt
|Sold
|Adam Rotstein
|$10,000
|2018
|Sales Average
|$17,190
|2018
|Clearance Rate
|70.73%
|2018
|Gross Turnover
|$498,500
|2018
|Colts Average
|$19,700
|2018
|Colts Clearance Rate
|80.00%
|2018
|Fillies Average
|$11,611
|2018
|Fillies Clearance Rate
|60.00%
|2017
|Sales Average
|$17,390
|2017
|Clearance Rate
|58.33%
|2017
|Gross Turnover
|$730,400
|2017
|Colts Average
|$19,359
|2017
|Colts Clearance Rate
|66.67%
|2017
|Fillies Average
|$15,225
|2017
|Fillies Clearance Rate
|51.28%
