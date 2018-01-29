Brisbane Sale results positive sign

Lot 30 topped the sale, being sold for $60,000, this colt is by outstanding stallion Mach Three

With a strong clearance rate coupled with spirited bidding, today’s Ladbrokes Australian Pacing Gold Sale has been referred to as a positive sign to Queensland harness racing.

Following some late withdrawals, 41 lots passed through the ring for a clearance of 70.73 per cent – up from 58.33 per cent last year.

Colts were the most popular among bidders, with a rise in sales average and clearance, which was 80 per cent compared to 66.67 per cent in 2017.

The clearance among the fillies was 60 per cent, an increase from 51.28 last year.

“We are really pleased with the attendance at the sale, including interstate bidders, and the good vibe throughout the day,” APG’s General Manager David Boydell said.

“It’s a great result given the integrity issues Queensland have faced and hopefully the confidence of buyers is an indication the tide is turning in Queensland and people are beginning to see a brighter future.”

As predicted, Lot 30 topped the sale, being sold for $60,000.

From Group One winning mare English Elegance, the colt is by outstanding stallion Mach Three .

Successful in the New Zealand Great Northern Oaks, English Elegance has matched her racing feats in the breeding barn, producing seven winners from eight starters.

Her progeny include Elegant Christian and Major Moment, which have both captured Group Two events.

Lot 3 – a daughter of A Rocknroll Dance and Rich Heritage - was the highest priced filly, bring a bid of $26,000.

Rich Heritage has a perfect record from four starters, including Remember Ruby, which was successful at Albion Park recently and Heritage Beach, which has won two of its last three starts.

Other notable sales include Lot 12, which is the first Australian yearling by He’s Watching to enter the ring.

The colt, from The Oval Office, fetched $32,000.

APG’s photographer Ashlea Brennan put her camera down long enough to purchase Lot 40, which is a son of A Rocknroll Dance .

Brisbane Results

Lot Sire Dam Sex Status Buyer Sales Price Reserve 1 Hurrikane Kingcole USA Our Guggenheim NZ Colt Sold Grant Dixon $14,000 2 Cammibest USA Perfect Sunset Filly Sold Lawrence Feehely $4,000 3 A Rocknroll Dance USA Rich Heritage Filly Sold Dennis Picker $26,000 4 Auckland Reactor NZ Shechoseus Filly Passed In $13,000 5 Hurrikane Kingcole USA Spirit Of Fun Colt Sold Anthony Turpin $6,000 6 Hurrikane Kingcole USA Shesgotemgood Colt Passed In $30,000 7 Art Major USA Tatachilla Gelding Passed In $50,000 8 Mr Feelgood USA Strip Sir Colt Sold Michael Charles Sparkes $11,000 9 Art Major USA Talorem Colt Sold Shane Grice $28,000 10 Rock N Roll Heaven USA Talented Tess Colt Sold John Mammino $20,000 11 A Rocknroll Dance USA Tout Le Monde NZ Colt Sold James Rattray $30,000 12 Hes Watching USA The Oval Office NZ Colt Sold Kriden Investments Pty Ltd $32,000 13 Betterthancheddar USA Voodoo Tempo Filly Sold Bernie Hewitt $8,500 14 Hurrikane Kingcole USA Truly Famous Filly Sold John Mammino $11,000 15 A Rocknroll Dance USA Venetian Art NZ Filly Passed In $14,000 $15,000 16 Mr Feelgood USA Venus Lindenny NZ Colt Sold Adam Sanderson $4,000 17 Heston Blue Chip USA Walking On Air Colt Sold Veivers Purchases Pty Ltd $18,000 18 Mr Feelgood USA Catwalk Beauty Filly Withdrawn 19 Betterthancheddar USA Ark Danielle Colt Sold Lawrence Feehely $4,000 20 Mr Feelgood USA Chance The Walk Filly Sold William Crosby $15,000 21 Mach Three CA Arks Crystal Colt Sold GM Racing Syndicate $30,000 22 Mr Feelgood USA Channelling Gold Colt Passed In $20,000 23 Mach Three CA Bronski Gorgeous Filly Withdrawn 24 Rock N Roll Heaven USA Art Start Colt Sold Rodney Dale $27,000 25 Rock N Roll Heaven USA Forever Gold Filly Passed In $50,000 26 Art Major USA Dont Break My Ark Colt Sold Michael Rafter $25,000 27 Mr Feelgood USA Girl In A Million Colt Passed In $15,000 28 Big Jim USA Empty Promises Filly Passed In $40,000 29 Hurrikane Kingcole USA Grace With Pace Colt Withdrawn 30 Mach Three CA English Elegance NZ Colt Sold R Reid $60,000 31 Roll With Joe USA Exclusif Colt Sold James Rattray $32,000 32 Art Major USA Find Fake Cash NZ Colt Passed In $30,000 33 Hurrikane Kingcole USA Joyous Times Filly Sold Julian Norrish $9,000 34 Pet Rock USA Keep No Secrets Filly Sold Rob Essex $6,000 35 Mr Feelgood USA Layback Cullen Colt Passed In $10,000 36 Betterthancheddar USA Gina Gina Filly Passed In $10,000 37 Mr Feelgood USA Magic In Motion Colt Withdrawn 38 Roll With Joe USA Kotare Cameo NZ Colt Sold Ray Davis $20,000 39 Hurrikane Kingcole USA Misty Forever Colt Sold APG As Agent $12,000 40 A Rocknroll Dance USA Lucy Kate Shannon Colt Sold Mike Brennan $4,000 41 Art Major USA Luna Royce NZ Filly Passed In $20,000 42 Mr Feelgood USA Moonlight Spirit NZ Filly Sold New Beginning Syndicate $10,000 43 Mr Feelgood USA Megseyrun Colt Sold Robert Cox $7,000 44 Mr Feelgood USA My Kind Of Girl Filly Passed In $10,000 45 Hurrikane Kingcole USA My Names Molly Colt Sold Adam Rotstein $10,000 2018 Sales Average $17,190 2018 Clearance Rate 70.73% 2018 Gross Turnover $498,500 2018 Colts Average $19,700 2018 Colts Clearance Rate 80.00% 2018 Fillies Average $11,611 2018 Fillies Clearance Rate 60.00% 2017 Sales Average $17,390 2017 Clearance Rate 58.33% 2017 Gross Turnover $730,400 2017 Colts Average $19,359 2017 Colts Clearance Rate 66.67% 2017 Fillies Average $15,225 2017 Fillies Clearance Rate 51.28%

APG Media