Brisbane Winter Carnival awaits Hughie Green

The traveling roadshow for John Cremin has come to a close. The Queensland horseman has returned home this week following an extended harness racing campaign with a small but select team which took in three states of Australia.

Cremin, along with his wife Tanya, went south originally with a team of two, talented trotter Melpark Royal Son and intermediate grade pacer Psychedelic before being joined by former classy New Zealand pacer Hughie Green mid-way through their travels.

Venturing to South Australia, Victoria and finishing up in New South Wales, the Cremin’s took in plenty of racing and with good success.

But all good things must come to an end.

“We’re back home now and all three horses will have an easy couple of weeks to get over the trip, I was really pleased with how they performed and it was a great learning experience. In the end, it got really hot and I think that knocked the horses around a bit which didn’t help.” Cremin said

Hughie Green will now be set for the upcoming Brisbane winter carnival, the giant sized Art Major gelding will be set for the Gr.1 $200,000 UBET Blacks A Fake on July 15 at Albion Park.

The Blacks A Fake, the biggest event staged in Queensland recently gained Grand Circuit status and is the final leg of the 2016/17 series.

Since joining Cremin, Hughie Green has raced three times for a victory at Melton followed by a game effort first-up when beaten narrowly at Ballarat while being unplaced at Menangle last week.

Starting from a wide draw, Hughie Green got back in the field and never threatened when finishing 9th behind Watch Pulp Fiction in a time of 1:51.4.

“We’re still learning about the horse and I’m not disappointed by his effort last time, the draw wasn’t kind and it was his first look at the track while the pace didn’t suit us. He came through the race well and he’s back home now in his new environment.

“The hot weather knocked him plus the travel from Melbourne to Sydney during the week probably took a toll on him, he’ll have a couple of easy weeks before we fire him up for the winter carnival.

“Given how the dynamics have changed up here with the open class ranks, he’s going to be right in the thick of things and hopefully he can show his true ability. He’s lovely big gentle giant and he’s still got plenty more to give so the next couple of months should be interesting and hopefully fun with him.”

During the campaign, Cremin won two races while being placed on another five occasions from his 13 starters.

The highlight was Hughie Green winning at Melton on Hunter Cup night in the $20,000 M1/M2 Pace.