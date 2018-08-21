Brisbane trio on fraud charges

Three Brisbane harness racing participants have been charged with fraud after allegedly misusing banking services for tax avoidance purposes over several years.

The charges are the result of an ongoing Queensland Racing Crime Squad investigation named Operation Oscar Swallowtail and are additional charges against two men and one woman previously charged with race fixing.

It is alleged the 35-year-old man, 40-year-old woman and 66-year-old man used a bank account in one of their names for the purpose of tax avoidance.

Queensland Racing Integrity Commissioner Ross Barnett said the ongoing investigation into alleged wrong doing in the harness racing industry was still continuing and these latest charges are as a result of that.

The two men and woman from Brisbane have been issued with notices to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 24.

