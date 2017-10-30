British stars visit Victoria

The cream of British trots will be in Melbourne next week as part of a two-week jaunt, which sees them take in the Melbourne Cup in the gallops and the harness racing Four-and-Five-Year-Old Championship Night at Melton before jetting to Christchurch for New Zealand Cup week.

Legendary trainer- driver Alan Haythornthwaite, who represented Britain in the World Driving Championships in Australia in 1999, will be accompanied by his trainer, wife Teresa, and their two sons Richard and James – both outstandingly talented horsemen.

Richard (30) who took care of Mr Feelgood when working for Tim Butt eight years ago, has more than 350 winners to his credit including the prestigious Vincent Delaney Final in Ireland last year while James, a prodigiously talented former top class Rugby League player has driven more than 80 winners in his three seasons in the sulky and is rated by Bill Hutchison, a consultant to British Harness Racing Club, as a star in the making. Their partners Lauren Moran and Ireland’s Shannon Flanagan are also handy race drivers in their own right.

Sally Teebon, trainer of mighty four year old Miraculous (28 from 34 and over $AU100K) and partner Robert also make the trip along with the “Voice Of British Harness Racing” Darren Owen who is a prolific thoroughbred caller and already has 12 Grand Nationals on his CV.

Thanks to Dan Mielicki and HRV, Darren will call a couple of races at Melton on Saturday November 11 and the wheels are in motion to get some drives for Richard and James whilst they are here.

Connections of horses engaged at Melton and/or Geelong 8th, Yarra Valley 9th or Bendigo 10th can be assured of a high standard of horsemanship should they to come to the party and put one of the drivers on.

