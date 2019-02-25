In an era of sizzling mile rates, speed sulkies and one-mile tracks, a night at the Broken Hill trots is a truly nostalgic experience for any harness racing fan.

It’s trots “like they used to be” – and, as Broken Hill, counts down to the biggest event of its ten-meeting summer season, it’s worth thinking about putting a road-trip (or flight) to this outback city in your diary!

Simply arriving at the trotting track in this outback mining town, 1200 kilometres from Sydney, is an eye-opener. With a circumference of just 602 metres (less than half the size of Menangle), the track is likely the smallest in the country. Set on the side of a hill and flanked by mine heaps, its crucible-like layout is unique in Australia, probably the world.

But it’s the Broken Hill “experience” that’s the most memorable aspect. The people are friendly, and the trotting folk are proud of their facility and their sport…and it shows.

Despite drought and oppressive heat this summer, there’s optimism, hope and energy around the club. The rival trainers and drivers are keen to lower your colors on the track, but if that’s not the result, they’ll be the first to congratulate you over a beer in the bar later. It’s the Broken Hill way.

And while clubs such as Wentworth, just a stone’s throw from MIldura; and Tweed Heads, on the NSW-Qld border (on the famous Gold Coast), are two of many small clubs who’ve fallen by the wayside, the ‘Hill races on.

Club President, Tracey Robinson said the enthusiasm and vibe around the club was something special.

“We’ve really been up against it this season, because the extreme heat has made it tough to get people to the meetings and Victorian trainers have been understandably reluctant to make the trip up here,” Tracey said.

“But the racing’s still incredibly competitive and we haven’t had to cancel any meetings due to a shortage of horses.

“We’re hoping that now the cooler weather is here, our final two meetings (on Saturday March 9 and Friday March 15) will attract big crowds.”

The highlight on March 9 will be the $3000 Maltese Cup as well as a special mare’s event, supported by Kevin and Kay Seymour who have provided a free service worth $2000 to one of their well credentialed stallions.

But Broken Hill’s biggest annual fixture, the Carnival of Cups on March 15, draws the club’s biggest crowds. It’s run on the eve of Broken Hill’s notable St Patricks Day gallops fixture (on March 16) and is the only Broken Hill trots meeting broadcast on Sky Channel. The card has a host of features including the $14,000 Rocky Baker Memorial Pacing Cup and support events for C1-C3 horses and CO class horses, both of $8750.

Tracey said the club was thrilled to have a new major sponsor this season – Sydney law firm Redenbach Lee, which has a regional office in Broken Hill.

But she paid tribute to all of the club’s loyal sponsors.

“Many of the local businesses are doing it hard because the drought is having a domino effect, but they have all given us amazing support,” she said.

The Broken Hill Committee, led by the Robinson family, is central to the club’s ongoing success.

Tracey is enthusiastically at the fore, but husband David is never far away, including tending to track duties. Daughters Cassie (junior Vice President and a leading driver), Stevie and Nikki also have busy roles at the club and on race nights, and Tracey’s sister Nat runs the bar.

“It does get busy, and a bit crazy at times, but the bottom line is that we all absolutely love it,” Tracey said.

“The club has some amazing supporters, like Des Leo, who travels a round trip of 600kms from Mildura to drive the mobile barrier. Des is a former Broken Hill resident and just wants to see the club prosper – people like him are like gold.”

The late Rocky Baker, of Carbine Chemicals fame, was a Broken Hill legend...so much so that the harness racing centre is now the Rocky Baker Memorial Oval Paceway.

His son Jensen, despite living in Melbourne, continues the family’s commitment to Broken Hill trots, providing products for every runner competing through the season, and, as an added incentive, if the track record is broken, connections will get a $1000 Carbine Chemicals voucher. He’s also

donating 24 bicycles to give away on Cup night, in an effort to attract more families to the meeting.

Broken Hill is a town that’s always done things its own way. Aside from its famed mining base, it came to note in the 1970s as the Outback retreat of the Brushmen of the Bush – Jack Absalom, Pro Hart, Hugh Schulz, John Pickup and Eric Minchin. Broken Hill also shot to popular note in the 1990s, courtesy of the film “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” and its Broken Heel Festival each September is now a flamboyant three-day celebration of the “drag” scene.

This is a resourceful, self-reliant and generous community – and the history of harness racing in the town captures those best elements of Aussie spirit.

Through some difficult times, locals have been tireless in volunteering their time, recruiting supporters, calling in favors and securing sponsorship. Along with the support of Broken Hill Council, and against the odds, they’ve kept this remarkable little paceway going.

The club is now celebrating its 62nd year of “official” racing, but history shows that the sport began in the mining town back in the 1890s.

Regular “unregistered” race meetings were held, featuring ridden trotters. Businessmen would compete to buy the rights to run “the booth” and collect front gate sales from the meetings, held in the early days at the racecourse, with “settling up” payments made later in one of the many Silver City pubs.



Bob Napier and Charlie Weston. Note the whip in mouth. - Photo Kate Attard and Broken Hill Harness Racing Club

The informal early trotting meetings were sometime conducted under the watchful eye of stewards, but the inevitable disagreements and shenanigans occurred between trainer, rider and, often, the general public.

After the First World War, Broken Hill Trotting Association took the lead in coming up with fresh ideas to re-ignite the interest of the public in competitive racing. They did it by running milk or bread cart races between rival companies with the horses permitted to gallop.

Held on Sunday afternoons, the “Milko Derbies” as they were known, were conducted on dirt tracks in the late 1920s and early 1930s. Huge crowds would turn up to watch the carts race around tracks bordered by 44-gallon drums.

The carts, featuring brightly-colored signs from the many dairies and bakeries in the area, boasted rubber wheels and, obviously, drivers with nerves of steel!



Broken Hill trotting action - Helmets optional - Photo Kate Attard and Broken Hill Harness Racing Club

When the city’s galloping meetings moved to the current Broken Hill Racecourse, the trotters went as well – but it was short-lived. The racetrack was too sandy, so, in about 1945, the trotters moved to what was then known as Western Oval, later named Memorial Oval and now known as Rocky Baker Memorial Oval Paceway.

Barry Hodge remembers his father Les racing the first pacer seen in the region.



Les Hodge and his milk cart - Photo Kate Attard and Broken Hill Harness Racing Club

“Adelaide blacksmith Stan Robinson, my mother’s uncle, arranged to buy a pacer for my dad. He, along with everyone else in Broken Hill, had never seen a pacing horse,” Barry said.

“The horse was named Starlight, as he was trained in the night by dad, and won his first race at the South Racecourse. He then won many more over the next few years.



Starlight - Photo Kate Attard and Broken Hill Harness Racing Club

“I believe that Stan Robinson, my father Les and Starlight were at the forefront of harness racing in Broken Hill.”

Barry said the original track was very small.

“It had a banked cycle track around the football oval – the horses raced outside the goal posts and inside the bike track.”

He said the running rail was either 44-gallon drums or trestles on the corners with a steward on each bend to ensure they had a good view of proceedings.

The Broken Hill Memorial Trotting Club was formed in 1956 and raced for several years before the shape of the track was rearranged, new stalls constructed, and lighting added.

The first night meeting to be conducted under lights was held in October, 1959 Then followed a photo-finish post and a new grandstand.

The club became the first NSW country club to use a mobile barrier, constructed by locals George Williams and Bill Gobell from original plans obtained from SA.

Broken Hill has produced some marvellous horses over the years such as Ultra Gold, Mighty Penny, Noble Clan, Night Reveller, Golden Jug, Field Commotion, Mighty Hall, Young Cazz, Apache Court and Surstromming.



Pat Attard and Sheffield Court - Photo Kate Attard and Broken Hill Harness Racing Club

Trainer and club stalwart Don Pimm, 77, this year chalks up over 60 years involvement in the sport.

“I got interested in racing because I had a milk cart and then it was all too easy to just go over to trotting,” Pimm said.

“I was just 16 years old when I drove my first winner. It was a horse named Deputy Lad, trained by my brother Bill. I wouldn’t be sure how many winners I’ve had, but one night I took six to the races and won with four of them.”



Don Pimm - Courtesy Shutterbug photography and print.

But it’s probably mobile barrier driver Des Leo who should have the last say.

In the club’s commemorative book, written by Kate Attard (now a trainer-driver in Mildura) he summed up the role of small, regional clubs in the sport: “I feel that every owner, trainer and driver who started their career at Broken Hill Trotting is a legend in their own right...most times it’s the

little Aussie battler who keeps the big players going.”