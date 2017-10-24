Bronsvlinder wins Prize of the Republic

October 21, 2017 - Saturday Kincsem Park trotting action was at a high level with three harness racing contests for purses of 1.5Huf million or more, led by the 2Huf million Prize of the Republic. That one went to Bronsvlinder reined by trainer Tibor Hajnal to a close 1.17.3kr score. The son of Castleton Bass bested Sammi Ms and driver Mitja Slavic with Donato Luca garnering the third check.

Koztarsasagi DJI (purse 2,000,000Huf, 2400 meters autostart) - The Prize of the Republic

Race time 1.17.3kr

Bronsvlinder (9m Castleton Bass -Jasmee Deatr- Manza Buitenzorg ), Tibor Hajnal trainer/driver

Sammi Ms (6g Chirone Dei -Sparkle N Shine- SJs Photo ), Mitja Slavic, driver/trainer

Donato Luca (8m Donerail -High Weeds- Tagliabue ), Miodrag Pantic driver

Two year olds battled in the 2Huf million purse Great Prize and offspring of Frullino Jet prevailed. Zapato was the winner for Tibor Hajnal over the filly Zseda with Zenit Charme home third, that one by the capable open class trotter Offenbach Bigi. See below:

Ketevesek Nagydija (purse 2,000,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) – The Great Prize for 2YOs

Race time 1.20.3kr

Zapato (2m Frullino Jet -Diatemea PL- Friendly Face ), Tibor Hajnal trainer/driver

Zseda (2f Frullino Jet -Filligran- Witsends Speedy ), Csaba Lakatos up

Zenit Charme (2m Offenbach Bigi -Jolly Beauty- Valley Guardian ), Imre Fazekas trainer/driver

Open class mares raced for the Autumn Prize and its 1.5Huf million purse. The Maximus Lindy four year old mare Urilany was victorious for Veljko Mazsity, that winner from the productive HU broodmare Elegant Lady by Mill H. The Cantab Hall mare Unika Vik took the second spot ahead of veteran Rinette Streamline by Kashner Hanover. These top three all overcame 40 meter handicaps.

Oszi Kanca DIJ (purse 1,500,000Huf, 1960 meters distance handicap) – The Autumn Mares Prize

Race time 1.18.7kr

Urilany R (4f Maximus Lindy -Elegant Lady- Mill H ), Veljko Mazsity up, 40 meter handicapped

Unika Vik (4f Cantab Hall -Nashville OM- Uronometro ), Gaspar Andras up, 40 meter penalized

Rinette Streamline (10f Kashner Hanover -Keys Praise- Prakas ), Csaba Lakatos up, 40 meter penalized

Other upper level races on the card went to veteran Spartakus Ans and the Maximus Lindy mare Uran Lady, she from another good producing HU mare named Vas Lady, by Endless Sands. Those race summaries follow.

Samson DIJ (purse 600,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart)

Race time 1.17.9kr

Spartakus Ans (6g Cantab Hall -Valganna OK- Lemon Dra ), Csaba Lakatos up

Conway Boko (8m Castleton Bass -Waecon Boko- Conway Hall ), Tibor Hajnal driver

Timoteo (5m Abano As -Ghirlanda Aas- Diamond Way ), Veljko Mazsity up

Omnia DIJ (purse 400,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart)

Race time 1.17kr

Uran Lady (4f Maximus Lindy -Vas Lady- Endless Sands ), Veljko Mazsity trainer/driver

Celsius Evo (3m Pilgrims Taj -Daniellasire- Donerail ), Viktoria Nemeth driving

Vakarcs RG (3m Racino -Victory Va Bene- Diablo Va Bene ), Mitja Slavic up

Thomas H. Hicks



