A harness racing Group 1 winning Sundon mare Fiery Mountain Girl, in foal to Love You , is being offered for sale by Yabby Dam Farms as part of its first broodmare reduction sale.

This is a great chance to acquire a foal bred on the same cross as champions Monbet and Enghien, other group one winners Habibti and Habibti Ivy, Jewels winners Habibi Inta and Paramount King and 100k earners Dieu de L’Amour, Lotalov and Paramount Queen to name a few.

Group 1 placed Amarula is also for sale, in foal to exciting French stallion Used To Me as is Group 1 placed Moyabamba.

Also in the draft is NZ Trotting Oaks winner Commander Jewel and The Pink Diamond, a half-sister to the aforementioned champion Enghien,

This is a genuine broodmare reduction sale, due to an influx of retiring mares from Yabby Dam Farms’ racing arm, and a change of direction, meaning a number of beautifully bred mares from its broodmare band are available for sale online on its website, on a first come first served basis.

Yabby Dam Farms plan to make this an annual reduction sale offering a wide mix of mares, unproven, proven, young and old broodmares.

Yabby Dam Farms mares

The aim is to suit all clients, from established breeders to new breeders wanting to get into the game, or those trying to get into that special family through an older mare.

So here is a great chance to supplement your broodmare band from this wide mix of empty, in-foal and maiden mares which includes Group winners and good producers, from some of the southern hemisphere’s best families, some in foal to the likes of Love You, Orlando Vici and the farm’s exciting resident stallion Used To Me, whose progeny have hit the track running including a recent Gr1 runner-up.

Broodmare sales enquiries please call Dave on +64 21 245 2584 or email dave@harasdestrotteurs.com.au