Broodmare sells for $345,000

09:18 AM 30 Dec 2016 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
D’One D’One
D’One
Stall Kenny Photo
D’One victories overseas include the Group 1 Swedish Trotting Oaks in 2013
ATG Photo

Harness racing 6-year-old Swedish mare D’One, winner of the 2015 Breeders Crown Mare Trot, has been sold as a broodmare at a public auction for $345,000.

Two leading breeders from each side of the Atlantic, Steve Stewart of Hunterton Farm and John Bootsman of Boko Stable of The Netherlands and Sweden, have bought the mare in company.

The plan is to breed D’One in Europe in 2017 to the French stallion Ready Cash and register the foal in Sweden, while in 2018 she will go to Hunterton Farm to be bred to Muscle Hill.

D’One, who actually was born and raised at Hunterton Farm, is by Donato Hanover and out of Giant Diablo, who both took marks of 1.50.1.

D’One 5,1:51.3 has raced 38 times and besides winning the Breeders Crown, she won the Fresh Yankee, Muscle Hill and Allerage Farm Mare Trot in the United States. In Sweden she is the winner of The Swedish Oaks and the final in Summer Meeting Mares. D’One has earnings of $1.26 million.

by Karsten Bønsdorf, USTA Senior Newsroom Correspondent 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Broodmare sells for $345,000
30-Dec-2016 09:12 AM NZDT
New Jersey Breeder of the year
30-Dec-2016 09:12 AM NZDT
USHWA Member of the Year Award
30-Dec-2016 06:12 AM NZDT
The Meadows - 195 live cards in 2017
30-Dec-2016 06:12 AM NZDT
Friday night at The Meadowlands
30-Dec-2016 06:12 AM NZDT
New York, New York Double to continue
30-Dec-2016 06:12 AM NZDT
SRF surprised with a 'Year End Challenge'
30-Dec-2016 04:12 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News