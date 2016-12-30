Broodmare sells for $345,000

Harness racing 6-year-old Swedish mare D’One, winner of the 2015 Breeders Crown Mare Trot, has been sold as a broodmare at a public auction for $345,000.

Two leading breeders from each side of the Atlantic, Steve Stewart of Hunterton Farm and John Bootsman of Boko Stable of The Netherlands and Sweden, have bought the mare in company.

The plan is to breed D’One in Europe in 2017 to the French stallion Ready Cash and register the foal in Sweden, while in 2018 she will go to Hunterton Farm to be bred to Muscle Hill .

D’One, who actually was born and raised at Hunterton Farm, is by Donato Hanover and out of Giant Diablo, who both took marks of 1.50.1.

D’One 5,1:51.3 has raced 38 times and besides winning the Breeders Crown, she won the Fresh Yankee, Muscle Hill and Allerage Farm Mare Trot in the United States. In Sweden she is the winner of The Swedish Oaks and the final in Summer Meeting Mares. D’One has earnings of $1.26 million.

by Karsten Bønsdorf, USTA Senior Newsroom Correspondent