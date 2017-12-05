French-bred, U.S. owned trotter honored

France honors their French bred trotters in a big way as 18 countries were represented at their awards ceremonies this year.

Pompano Beach, FL...December 4, 2017...The French take their trotting horses very seriously with harness racing awards given to the top bred French trotters honored not only in their homeland but in many countries throughout the world, when appropriate.

No less than 18 countries were cited this year honoring their top French bred trotters and, for the first time, a French-bred, U.S. owned trotter has been honored.

Brooklyn Bond, a seven year-old gelded son of Defi D'Aunou out of the Jiosco mare Joliette A'Tout was recently named the top French-bred trotter racing in the United States.

Purchased earlier this year by Joe Pennacchio's Joe P Stable of Delray Beach, Florida, Brooklyn Bond has competed in the northeast-mostly Pocono Downs and Yonkers-and compiled earnings of $53,810 to go along with a 1:56 mark achieved over the Yonkers' half mile oval.

Pennacchio purchased Brooklyn Bond on the recommendation of Deborah Daquet, of Paris, France and has enjoyed some exciting exhibitions put on by his French bred trotter.

"Like many French bred horses, he can swallow a lot of air and can go forever on the outside." He lamented. "He has won at both Pocono Downs and Yonkers in 1:56, but I think his most impressive performance was when he won a mile and a quarter event in 2:26.4."

"I have had a lot of thrills in this sport," Pennacchio remarked, "but receiving this award in Paris was right up there at the top!"

by John Berry