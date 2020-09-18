Brookview Bullet impresses in Stakes Action

Anderson, IN—Brookview Bullet turned in an impressive effort to capture the featured harness racing event of the evening, the $79,500 Indiana Sires Stakes for two-year-old pacing colts and geldings, at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Thursday, September 17. Brett Miller was in to drive the Tyler George trainee who stopped the clock in 1:51 and established a new lifetime best in the process.

Leaving from post four in the talented field of 11, Brookview Bullet left just enough to grab a spot along the rail in third through a snappy opening quarter of :25.4. James Yoder had JK Going West on the front but was joined by Skyway Victor and Brandon Bates at the half in :55. Miller gave Brookview Bullet the green light and the colt ranged up to the take the lead at three-quarters in 1:23.4.

As the field turned for home, Brookview Bullet was still calling the shots and braced for the stretch drive to the wire. What’s Your Beef and Trace Tetrick were applying pressure from first over and the pocket-sitting JK Going West was looming large but Brookview Bullet wasn’t finished. Using a :27.1 final quarter, Brookview Bullet was able to hold off all challengers to get the win by three and three-quarters lengths. JK Going West finished second while What’s Your Beef rounded out the trifecta. Sent off at odds of 3-5, Brookview Bullet returned $3.40 to his backers at the betting windows.

Trained by Tyler George, the gelded son of Always A Virgin —Babylon Sister recorded his fourth win from five seasonal starts. Owned by Eleven Star Stable, Brookview Bullet pushed his lifetime bankroll to $85,588.

Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday, September 18. The evening’s 14-race card will also feature a $10,000 Guaranteed Pick-5 in Races 10-14 and a $10,000 Guaranteed Hoosier High-5 pool in the last race of the program.

The 2020 live racing season at Harrah’s Hoosier Park will feature 111 racing programs and follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule throughout the season. With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., live racing will be conducted through Nov. 21. For more information on the live racing schedule, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark. com.