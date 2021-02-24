Brother to Shartin salutes

The promising Tintin In America gelding Knockawarwon NZ, a younger brother of champion racemare Shartin, was a very impressive winner at his second start at Menangle on Tuesday (February 23).

The four-year-old pinged straight to the front and was never seriously challenged thereafter, scoring untouched in 1:53.6.

Tintin In America was also represented by The Meadowlands, New Jersey winner God’s Spirit (1:51.8).

Yirribee Pacing Stud’s newest addition, Renaissance Man, left a pair of Gloucester Park winners recently. Ourboybart notched his seventh success in runaway fashion in a 1:58.2 rate, while Apologize won for the fourth time.

Million Dollar Cam , who has enjoyed a solid start to the year, left winners in three States in Christian Shannon (Tamworth and Newcastle), Camroller (Redcliffe) and Levi Jimmy (Devonport), while world champion Warrawee Needy’s daughter Deprived won again at Northfield Park, Ohio in 1:58.2.

Tintin In America, Renaissance Man, Million Dollar Cam and Warrawee Needy are members of the star-studded Yirribee Pacing Stud sire roster.

By Peter Wharton