Brother to world champion Shartin in sharp trial

Knockawarwon, a younger full brother to the 2019 USA harness racing 'Horse of the Year' and New Zealand's fastest pacer ever Shartin 1:46.8 ($2.5 million), was a very impressive winner at his first public appearance at the Menangle trials on Wednesday (January 13).

A member of Tim Butt's Camden South team, the four-year-old gelding, with Jack Trainor at the helm, pinged straight to the front and reeled off sectionals of 29.1, 29.3, 28.1 and 27.8.

He covered the 1609 metres in 1:54.9 - the second fastest time of the day.

To watch the trial click here.

Bred by Cantabrian breeder Grant Crabbe, Knockawarwon is a son of the Breeders Crown champion Tintin In America 1:53.2 ($906,422), who is now standing at Yirribee Pacing Stud in NSW, out of the Live Or Die mare Bagdarin (1:57.7).

By Peter Wharton