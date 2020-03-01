by Jonny Turner

Ascot Park trainer Murray Brown will not be short of supporters at his home track today.

Brown lines up four horses, including two owned by the large Southland based Tricode Racing Syndicates.

Please Shuddup will attempt to go one better for his group of owners than his last start second to Pembrook Playboy in today’s Autumn Cup.

The 5yr-old looked to have his last start won until Pembrook Playboy charged home to win from well off the speed.

“It was a pretty good run last week, because that was a smart horse that beat him,” Brown said.

“I was pretty happy with him.”

Please Shuddup’s second placing was his first show of form in four runs this season.

Brown has struggled to get the pacer to show his best in three runs late last year, before freshening him.

“I couldn’t get his blood right, it took quite a while to get on top of it.”

“He had a bit of time off and then he had a couple of workout and he went really good.”

“He seems back to his best now.”

Please Shuddup will alongside Just Holla on the 10m mark in today’s 2700m feature.

The pair concede a head-start to in form Canterbury rival Burlington, who starts from the front line.

Born To Boogie and Baileys Knight, who are both fresh up, start from the 20m mark.

Please Shuddup’s half-brother, Motor Mouth, also looks at strong winning chance on his home track today.

The Sportswriter 3yr-old will attempt to become the third of three foals from Christian Cullen mare Blah Blah Blah to win for the Tricode Racing group in race 4.

Motor Mouth went a strong race on debut when third behind Tinder Surprise, last week.

Brown is expecting the pacer to go another good race today.

“He went a pretty good race last time.”

“He is still pretty green and has got a bit to learn, but he is a nice horse.”

“He should win one soon enough.”

Motor Mouth will need to be on his game when he takes on a strong maiden line up over 2200m.

The Big Yin, who also ran third in his only start, looks his biggest threat.

Brown expects his consistent pacer, Stay Aboard, to go another good race in race 9.

The 5yr-old strikes a field she should be competitive in in the 2200m event.

Stay Aboard just needs more luck than she got in her eight placing at Ascot Park last week.

“She just needs a bit of luck – she drew one on the second row and never got a go at them last week,” Brown said.

“She has been working pretty good, so she should be thereabouts.”

Cautious Galleon has to take on the same draw Stay Aboard did in her last start when he has his second career start in race 10.

The 3yr-old went a sound race on debut last week when running fourth after sitting parked.

“He has drawn one on the second row, so it will be up to how the race pans out and if he gets the breaks from there.”

