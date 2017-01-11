Seasonal leaders at Monticello Raceway

Driver Bruce Aldrich Jr. continues to solidifying his dynasty as the leading harness racing driver at Monticello Raceway as the leading dash winner, he finished the season on a high notes by winning three races on the last card of the year.

Bruce finished the year with 386 wins at Monticello with a respectable UDRS of .413, his mounts earned $1,083,627.

Bruce is ranked sixth nationally for most wins with 596.

Jim Taggart Jr. finished the year in second place with 284 wins, the hard driving Taggart was the most active driver in the Monticello driver’s colony with 1458 starts.

Larry Stalbaum was third with 204 wins, he was followed by Michael Merton with 188 wins and James Devaux rounding out the top 5 with 181.

The 2016 Monticello Raceway Rising Star Award winner Justin Huckabone was a respectable sixth with 119 wins.

On the trainer side of the slate, newcomer Dolores Basilone won her first training title at Monticello Raceway, from 562 starters, her stock found the winners circle 150 times, earning her stable $402,756.

Kim Asher from the powerful Larry Stalbaum stable was second with 118 wins, Gary Messengers 104 wins earned him thied place, former two time leading Monticello trainer Robert Lounsbury was fourth with 93 wins, and Dan Gill rounded out the fifth place by virtue of his 84 wins.

Lounsbury had the highest UDRS of .435.

Both Messenger and Asher ranked in the top 20 in the nation for wins, Messenger was 16th with 156 wins and Kim Asher was 20th in the nation with 154 wins.

