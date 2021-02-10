Bruce Aldrich, Jr. reflects on 8,000th career win

Two minutes seems like such an insignificant amount of time, but, if you’re in the harness racing industry, you know that a lot can happen in those two minutes or less.

In those two minutes, it is between the horse and the driver to leave the gate and make it to the wire first. Sometimes, the driver makes the wrong decision, affecting the outcome of the race. But, also, the driver can recover their mistake and still cross the wire in victory.

This is the story of one driver, Bruce Aldrich, Jr., who made a mistake at the start of the race, but has come back winning not one, but 8,000 races. However, he is far from crossing the wire, already setting his sights on win number 9,000. Aldrich scored his 8,000th career win at Monticello Raceway on Monday, February 8.

Aldrich was born and raised in the harness racing industry. At the age of 15, he took the test for his driver’s license. By 16, he got his Q license. His first win was at Foxboro Raceway with a horse named Ravenous.

His career started out really well. Unfortunately, he smoked pot and got into trouble in 1991. Embarrassed and ashamed, he bought a one-way ticket to Las Vegas. In 1998, his parents, Bruce and Linda Aldrich, bailed him out of jail and brought him home. He underwent six months of rehab. Attorney and horseman Joe Faraldo helped him get his license back.

In late 1998, Aldrich started driving for his parents. The year 1999 was his first full year of driving again. In 2000, he won comeback driver of the year. In 2016, Aldrich was second in North America in wins.

Aldrich said he was very nervous coming back after missing so many years, but he said that he was not treated differently. Everyone was understanding. He is thankful for the trainers that have stood by him and still stand by him today. He is also grateful to owners for giving him a chance with their horses.

“I have a lot to be proud of,” Aldrich said. “I am proud of bouncing back, I know a lot of people that didn’t. I am thankful every day.

“I am very proud of my best year. I think I ended with around 655 wins. I was second in North America. It was a lot of work, but very enjoyable,” Aldrich recalled.

“I am most proud of myself on the track in the way that I behave. My dad always taught me to be respectful of trainers and their horses. I have a good attitude that has helped me the most. It has given me the opportunity to drive for good trainers, as they respect that,” he said.

On Monday, Aldrich had accomplished 8,000 wins as a driver.

“My biggest thing is that I had missed 7 years of driving being an idiot. The only person I have to blame is myself,” Aldrich said. “It was my own stupid fault thinking it was the way to go.

“I grew up idolizing drivers at Foxboro. I thought it was what you were supposed to do to become a driver since they all did it. I tried it, but there was no excuse for me to keep doing it,” Aldrich continued. “I did it after the races, not before. I could never get in the bike under the influence. I went out partying after.

“Looking back, it wasn’t much fun living like that. After I came back, I never got in trouble again.”

When asked what he would tell the young drivers who may follow a similar path to him, Aldrich said, “don’t lose something that is a lifetime of enjoyment and a career for one night or one weekend of fun.

“It’s a hard question because they have to want to do it themselves. There is absolutely no future in doing it. You have to remember the excitement and highs from racing itself. Put it in perspective and get your priorities straight.”

Bruce Aldrich, Jr. has put a lot of hard work and effort into becoming the driver that he is today. He didn’t miss days. He was there every day and every night.

“I live by the old cliché – if you do something you love, you’re not working. I love racing. I love the people at the track, getting a new horse in the barn, and driving a new horse for the first time,” Aldrich said. “I have the same passion for it now that I had when I was 22.”

Besides the national driving title in 2016, Aldrich began dating owner and trainer, Laura Perino.

“Laura saved me. She got me back in the barn and I thank her a lot for being there for me,” Aldrich said.

For six to seven years, Aldrich was only driving – Monticello in the afternoon and Saratoga in the evening. But, now, they currently train 8 at a nearby training center and have 6 at home, including broodmares and babies. Perino and Aldrich own most of the 14 together.

They bought a house with a farm together in Thompson Ridge. Perino has built everything in it from scratch.

“Some days you don’t want to do farm work after racing. But you look back and you are happy you did it,” Aldrich said. “Laura is the brains behind it. She builds everything. She built me a place to call home.

“She is an extremely hard worker, just like my mother was. I am thankful to have her and to be training horses with her.”

Despite driving in thousands of races, Aldrich is able to pinpoint a few memorable moments. One is breaking the world record in Saratoga with Royal Heart in 1:50. Another is having the opportunity to drive the world’s most winningest horse, Foiled Again.

He has won awards as leading driver at Saratoga and Monticello in multiple years.

“I love every track I have raced at, but Monticello has a special part of my heart. It was the track that let me come back, gave me a chance. It will always be at the top for me, my home,” he said.

Aldrich says that what he enjoys most in racing is racing his own horses. He said that being able to drive a horse all the time gives him the opportunity to know their strengths and weaknesses.

Off the track, he is sports fanatic, rooting for all New England teams. He watches sports and plays golf.

“My greatest success is my daughter, Brianna. Having her and Jordan in my life have made everything worth it,” he said.

“Seeing him reach this incredible milestone is amazing, but to me it comes as no surprise. Your dedication to your career is one to admire. You put countless hours into our barn then continue all day at the track. I’ve seen you drive up and down the highway day after day to go race,” Laura Perino said. “Your passion for the sport and kind, humble nature just adds to the talent. I am so proud of him and honored to be part of it. I will be looking forward to your 9,000th win! If anyone can get there, you can!”

“I know your mom is looking down right now and is extremely proud of you, Bruce,” Bruce Aldrich, Sr. said. “Linda and I are also very proud of you.”

“One thing I can say about my dad, is that he works hard. He always has and always will. Congratulations on 8,000 wins,” Brianna Aldrich said.

“I am proud of how much he has accomplished, but he needs to always remember: I beat you in that pony race at Carl Allen’s farm when you didn’t cinch your saddle and you fell off,” sister Michelle Hallett said.

As for now, it continues to be business as usual for Bruce Aldrich, Jr., driving horses and winning races.