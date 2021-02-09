Bruce Aldrich notches 8,000th career win

Monticello, NY - On Monday February 8th, harness racing driver Bruce Aldrich Jr. reached a career milestone by achieving his 8,000th win at Monticello Raceway. The win came with a wire to wire effort from the Christopher Petrelli trained After The Lovin ($2.80) in 1:57.2.

It was the 3rd win is 4 seasonal starts for the 5-year-old mare by Carnivore , she is owned by David A Del Pozza. Roll With Mimi (Jim DeVaux) finished second, followed by Cruisin Camnation (Cory Stratton).

It would be only fitting for Bruce to achieve the milestone at Monticello Raceway where he has won more than half of his lifetime wins at the Catskill Mountain oval in his career. Bruce is a six-time leading dash winner over the years at the Mighty M.

Aldrich has won purses in excess of $31,946,762 during his long career.