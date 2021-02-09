Day At The Track

Bruce Aldrich notches 8,000th career win

11:20 AM 09 Feb 2021 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
After The Lovin, harness racing Bruce Aldrich, Jr., harness racing
Bruce Aldrich, Jr. wins his 8,000th race Monday with After The Lovin
Geri Schwartz photo
A big crowd of well-wishers with driver Bruce Aldridge, Jr. after he won his 8,000th career race.
Geri Schwartz photo

Monticello, NY - On Monday February 8th, harness racing driver Bruce Aldrich Jr. reached a career milestone by achieving his 8,000th win at Monticello Raceway. The win came with a wire to wire effort from the Christopher Petrelli trained After The Lovin ($2.80) in 1:57.2.

It was the 3rd win is 4 seasonal starts for the 5-year-old mare by Carnivore, she is owned by David A Del Pozza. Roll With Mimi (Jim DeVaux) finished second, followed by Cruisin Camnation (Cory Stratton).

 

It would be only fitting for Bruce to achieve the milestone at Monticello Raceway where he has won more than half of his lifetime wins at the Catskill Mountain oval in his career. Bruce is a six-time leading dash winner over the years at the Mighty M.

Aldrich has won purses in excess of $31,946,762 during his long career.

by Shawn Wiles, for Monticello Raceway

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Hiteman Memorial Series underway
09-Feb-2021 12:02 PM NZDT
Pocono Downs opening weekend card
09-Feb-2021 12:02 PM NZDT
Bruce Aldrich notches 8,000th career win
09-Feb-2021 11:02 AM NZDT
Canadians doing well south of the boarder
09-Feb-2021 08:02 AM NZDT
Capt Midnight overbooked for first season
09-Feb-2021 06:02 AM NZDT
4 divisions kick-off Owens Memorial Series
08-Feb-2021 10:02 AM NZDT
Western Joe battles back to take feature
07-Feb-2021 18:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News