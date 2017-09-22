Day At The Track

Bruce Aldrich wins 7,000th race

02:52 AM 22 Sep 2017 NZST
Bruce Aldrich Jr., Harness Racing Bruce Aldrich Jr 7,000, Harness Racing
Bruce Aldrich Jr. as the newest member of the elite 7,000-win club
Geri Schwarz Photo
Aldrich was greeted in the winner's circle by a large crowd of fellow drivers, trainers and well-wishers
Geri Schwarz Photo

Often when harness racing drivers are on the brink of a dash milestone, they experience a drought. This was the case with Bruce Aldrich Jr, after going nearly a week without a win at Monticello Raceway.

The drought was extinguished on Tuesday as Bruce caught fire early on the card and won two New York Sire Stake Excelsior B events at Monticello.

The wildfire continued Wednesday September 20 at Monticello as he won five races on the card with Hay There Harrison $2.60, Song of The Valley $3.90, Heza Swan $18.60 and Roundtown Rocker 1:57.4 $7.70.

The best win of the day came with ULSHOOTUREYEOUTKID, the win elevated Bruce Aldrich Jr. as the newest member of the elite 7,000-win club.

Bruce wasted no time in notching his next milestone and came right back to win the following race with Roundtown Rocker for his 5th win of the day.

After dismounting the bike and was approaching the winners circle, a moved Aldrich said "I'm so happy, I'm so happy" Aldrich was greeted in the winner's circle by a large crowd of fellow drivers, trainers and well-wishers. Aldrich, a long time main stay at Monticello Raceway where he has enjoyed much success over the years as he cut his teeth and honed his skills, he is a former multiple leading dash winner.

Ulshootureyeoutkid is trained by Anthony Regina and is owned by James Cosenza. The bay gelding by Allamerican Native toured the mile in 1:56.4 and paid $14.00 for win for his 2nd win of the year.

Aldrich is having a career best year, he is ranked 8th nationally for leading dash wins with 376 and career earnings of $26,565,279, Bruce is the third leading driver at Monticello Raceway with 178 wins.

By Shawn Wiles

