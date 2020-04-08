Bruce Clarke talks Gammalite

As region-based racing reached Terang for the first time last night it also presented a chance to reminisce on one of the greats, with reinsman Bruce Clarke joining Talking Trots on Track to pay tribute to the great Gammalite.

Joining hosts Blake Redden and Michael Howard in the segment Lunch with a Legend, Clarke glowingly remembered the first standardbred to win $1 million in Australia.

"He took me and my family to many parts of Australasia, and it was just great to go along for the ride with him," he said.

"He was a dour horse, he had an iron constitution and he was capable of performing at his best when he left home. You could time him up to a gum tree and he would still eat and still race at his best."

CLICK BELOW TO LISTEN IN: