Bryssel scores impressively at Vincennes

Benjamin Marie can not contain his joy in the sulky with Crepe de Satin

December 28, 2019 - The Prix de Sainte-Marie-du Mont (purse 50,000€, 2100 meters autostart) saw the 5/2 odds Bryssel (6m Ready Cash -Spacelane) score very impressively in a quick 1.12.3kr with harness racing driver Bjorn Goop aboard.

Goop also trains the winner for Stall Bryssel that won for the first time in four FR starts to push his career earnings to 189,220€.

Bryssel was never challenged and Goop never dislodged the ear covers.

The 3.6/1 Mellby Drake (6g Viking Kronos -U.dont Wanna Know) gained second for driver Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Robert Bergh and owner Mellby Gard AB.

51/1 outsider Te Quiero Grif (6m Varenne -Gengis Fans) was third for driver Bryan Coppens and trainer Veljko Heiskanen, ahead of 15/1 Thon du Girifal (6g Dream Vacation ) and 59/1 Coco Flannel (6g Kaiser Soze ).

Bryssel

The co-featured Prix de Pontchateau (monte, purse 50,000€, 2175 meters) resulted in an easy 1.13.4kr timed victory for the 3.8/1 odds Bona Fide (7f Kesaco Phedo -Quartia) with jockey Eric Raffin aboard for trainer J.M. Baudouin. This winner now has six career wins in 60 starts now for 137,300€ earned. Bona Fide defeated 5/1 Boy du Plesses (7g Odeisis de Vandel ) and 1.9/1 Bestelaca Phedo (7f Kesaco Phedo ).

Bona Fide

Into the Joinville turn, Bona Fide three wide on to the lead

Some veteran classy campaigners got together in the Prix Saint Leonard (purse 14,000€, 2850 meters, 16 starters with amateur drivers) and 10/1 Crepe de Satin (6f Le Retour -Ina d’Avril) proved much the best for a 1.14.2kr timed score, her fifth lifetime now for 303,160€ earned. Bruno Marie trains the winner for Ecurie BKM and Th. Marie was at the lines. 56/1 Axel Tilly (8g Offshore Dream ) was second for Julien Renault followed by 5.3/1 Cobra Bleu (6m Fortuna Font ) and the 3/2 favorite and 1.1€ million career earner and 44 time winner, Ustinof du Vivier (10g Look de Star )

Crepe de Satin

The day’s Quinte+ race was the Prix du Touquet (purse 42,000€, 2700 meters, 18 starters). 10/1 odds Express de l’Iton (4g Echo -Samba de l’iton) scored for Franck Ouvrie and trainer Hughes Levesque clocked in 1.15.2kr, his fourth career win in 20 appearances. 6.3/1 Eujoleur Leman, 18/1 Enzo Viva, 7/2 Esprit de Belf and 2.8/1 Elencio completed the top five with the exact order 2€ winning ticket returning 6,246.20€.

Express de l’Iton

The Prix de Chalais (purse 50,000€, 2100 meters autostart) saw the 3.1/1 odds Defi de Nay (5g Kiwi -Quamine du Debuche) score timed in 1.12.4kr. Martin Cormy teamed the Mickael Cormy trainee that is owned by Ecurie Manuel Garcia, as he recorded career victory nine in 28 starts for 133,340€ earned.

Defi de Nay

The Prix de Louviers (purse 20,000€, 2200 meters, two-year olds entered for 20,000€ claiming price) saw the 14/1 Guarda (2f Ouragon de Celland -Syracuse) score easily for driver/trainer Theo Duvaldestin and breeder/owner Thierry Duvaldestin, timed in 1.18.6kr. Second was the 9/1 odds Giro de Caberrt (2m Rieussec ) with Franck Nivard up and third was 70/1 Grise et Rouge (2f Amiral Sacha ).

Guarda

The Prix de Divonne-les-Bains (purse 50,000€, 2200 meters, monte) produced a decisive victory by 1.7/1 odds Dolce Vita Phedo (5f Magnificent Rodney -Ufara del Phedo) with Mlle. Emeline Desmigneux. Race time Was 1.14.7kr. Olivier Touvais trains the winner that bested 17/1 Divine d’Ecruville (5f Quatre Juillet ) with David Thomain up and 8.6/1 Beauvilla (5f Prince Gede ) with jockey Guillaume Martin in the irons.

Dolce Vita Phedo

The weekend at Vincennes brings about top-level racing, as always, led by the Gr. II 120,000€ purse Prix de Bourgogne on Sunday and its world class field of trotteurs. On Saturday is the Gr. III monte Prix Yvonnick Bodin for 105,000€ and the Quinte+ Prix de Bar-le-Duc for 105,000€ purse.

Thomas H. Hicks



