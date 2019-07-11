Buckeye Stallion Series winners

The Buckeye Stallion Series was in full swing the end of June and early July, each racing for the $17,500 purse. The harness racing 3-year-old colt pacers competed June 28th in their second leg at Eldorado Scioto Downs.

The 2-year-olds began their series in July, kicking off the 4th of July week.

On July 1st the 2-year-old filly trotters competed their first leg at MGM Northfield Park.

The 2-year-old colt trotters raced at Eldorado Scioto Downs on July 2nd.

The 2-year-year-old colt pacers began their series at MGM Northfield Park July 6th.

On July 9th the 2-year-old filly pacers started at Eldorado Scioto Downs.

June 28, 2019 - Eldorado Scioto Downs



3-Year-Old Colt Pace

Dashing To Da Wire ( Charley Barley - Flower Pot) won in 1:53.3 with Josh Sutton in the sulky in Race 3. Larry Finn trains the Charley Barley colt who is owned by Brian Witt (Cedarville, OH).

Native’s Sweetlou ( All American Native - Windsong Filou) took the win in the 8th Race with driver and trainer Dan Noble, finishing in 1:52.0. He is owned by Thomas Cave (KY).

Levi ( Pet Rock - Beam Of Joy) and driver Kayne Kauffman won Race 10 in 1:53.1. Levi is trained by Jim Pollock Jr for owner Stephen Richard (MA)

Two oclock Johnny ( Big Bad John - Real Ravishing) was the winner in Race 12 with Shawn Barker II in the sulky with a time of 1:53.3. He is trained by Eric Nesselroad for owners Ryan Householder (Junction City, OH) and Richard Householder (Junction City, OH).

July 1, 2019- MGM Northfield Park

2-Year-Old Filly Trot

Delaware Ave ( Triumphant Caviar - A Moment Too Soon) took the win in Race 3. She and driver Aaron Merriman finished in 1:59.1. Christopher Beaver (Radnor, OH) trains and co-owns the filly with Donald Robinson (Cardington, OH), RBH Ventures Inc (NY) and Steven Zeehandelar (Worthington, OH).

Dream Change ( Winning Fireworks - Economic Change) won in 1:58.3 in Race 4. Greg Grismore drove for trainer Pamela Young. The filly is owned by Big Dog Racing (Thornville, OH).

Delaware Ave (JJ Zamaiko Photography)

July 2, 2019 - Eldorado Scioto Downs

2-Year-Old Colt Trot

Jamahl Chip ( Deep Chip - I’m A Ridge Girl) was the winner in Race 2, finishing in 2:00.4 with driver Hugh Beatty. Steve Moore trains the colt for owner Steve Charles Moore (Washington Court House, OH).

Timestorm ( Stormin Normand - Tymal Sonata) and driver Charles Taylor finished in 2:01.0, winning Race 4. Kent Hess is the trainer and Ted Boschma (MI) owns the colt.

Somtimsthingshapen ( Cash Hall - Charlize Hall) won Race 6 with driver Brett Miller, finishing in 2:01.1. He is trained by Jason Mcginnis and owned by Thestable Thingshapen Grp (ON).

Hercomescharlie B ( Full Count - Jetterbug) was the winner in Race 10. He and driver Ryan Stahl made it to the finish in 2:00.0. Dan Venier is his trainer and he is owned by Daniel Venier (Pemberville, OH)

Timestorm (Conrad Photo)

July 6, 2019 - MGM Northfield Park

2-Year-Old Colt Pace

Ocean Rock ( Rockin Amadeus - Ocean Pearl) finished in 1:54.2, winning Race 4 with driver Aaron Merriman. The colt is trained by Dan Noble and owned by Sandra Burnett (Wilmington, OH).

Bargain Shopper ( Big Bad John - One Stop Shopping) was the Race 7 winner. He was the second Buckeye Stallion Series winner of the evening for the driver/trainer combination of Aaron Merriman and Dan Noble, finishing in 1:57.0. Chuck Gibbs (KY) is his owner.

Pound Sign ( Pet Rock - Thatcher Bluechip) finished the series of the evening winning Race 10. Ronnie Wrenn Jr. drove him to the wire in 1:56.1 for trainer Brian Brown. Pound Sign’s owners include Country Club Acres (Findlay, OH), W Donovan (FL) and Joe Sbrocco (Brecksville, OH).

Pound Sign (JJ Zamaiko Photography)

July 9, 2019 - Eldorado Scioto Downs

2-Year-Old Filly Pace

Pj’s Legacy (Big Bad John - Walstan’s Lady) finished in 1:57.1 with driver Chris Page, winning Race 2. She is trained by Brian Brown and her owners include Jennifer Brown (Ostrander, OH), Hutchison Harness LLC (North Ridgeville, OH), Joelyn Ridder (Urbana, OH) and Mark Kantrowitz (FL).

Penpaperpaige (Pet Rock - Park Lane Paige) was the winner in Race 4, finishing in 1:55.1 with driver Tyler Smith. Jeff Smith trains for owner Shirley Levin (IL).

T Degengold (Pet Rock - Goldie’s Cam) won Race 6 in 1:53.2 with driver Chris Page. Jeff Nisonger trains the filly and Johnny Kearns (Cardington, OH) is her owner.

Escape The House (Big Bad John - Chicascape) was the final series winner of the evening when she won Race 8 in 1:55.2 with driver Tyler Smith. She is trained by Jim Arledge Jr for owner Winchester Bay Acres Inc (FL).

The Buckeye Stallion Series continues tonight (July 10th) at MGM Northfield Park with leg 2 for the 2-year-old colt trotters.

By Regina Mayhugh, OHHA Communications Director