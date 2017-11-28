Buckeye-breds raced for $15.9 million in 2017

The 2017 Ohio Sires Stakes (OSS) program continued to be the most lucrative program for state-bred trotters and pacers in 2017, providing $7 million in purses to harness racing participants via the Ohio Standardbred Development Fund (OSDF).

The total amount for state-funded programs for Ohio-breds was $13,430,210 in 2017, which, besides the OSS, includes the: Ohio Fair Conference ($1,832,727); Home Talent Stakes ($1,177,728); Ohio State Fair Stakes ($1,007,700); Ohio Colt Racing Association ($898,309); Western Ohio Colt Racing Association ($795,694); and Southern Valley Colt Circuit ($718,052).

As well, another $2,497,238 was provided to horsemen via these non-state funded stake programs: Buckeye Stallion Series ($1,195,000); Ohio Breeders' Championships ($947,238); Ohio Fairs Championships ($200,000); and Hackett Memorials ($155,000).

Overall, Buckeye-bred Standardbreds-including both state-funded and non-state-funded programs-raced for a total of $15,927,448 in 2017.

OSS YEAR-BY-YEAR COMPARISIONS

Ohio Sires Stakes participants raced for a total of $7 million in 2017, compared with $8.19 million in 2016 and $5.7 million in 2015. Obviously, the strengthening of the OSDF program contributed to the boost in both OSS-eligible horses and money raced for from 2015 to 2016, while the reduction in revenues paid to OSS-eligible horses in 2017 from 2016 was likewise due to the introduction of the Buckeye Stallion Series (BSS), which contributed to a slight decline in OSS starters and events.

The number of OSS-eligible horses increased by 3.8% in 2017, with 1,148 compared with 1,106 in 2016. However, despite 42 more OSS-eligible horses in 2017, there was a 19.22% decrease in OSS starters in 2017, with 374 compared with 463 in 2016. Horses earning purse checks in OSS tests dropped 16% (50 horses) in 2017 to 265, from 315 in 2016. Likewise, a 16.56% decrease was seen in the number of OSS races contested in the 2- and 3-year-old divisions, with 131 in 2017, compared with 157 in 2016.

Upon studying the OSS freshmen and sophomore divisions, variances over the past two seasons again reveal shifts in both eligible and starters.

The 2-year-old colt trot division saw a 25.34% increase in OSS eligible horses from 2016 to 2017, with 183 this season compared with 146 in 2016. As well, there were 50 starters in 2016 and 53 in 2017; with 39 of those 2017 starters garnering a purse check, compared with 34 in 2016, a 14.71% increase. There were 19 races in this division in 2017, one more than in 2016, and boosted the purses in this division (by $40,000) from $940,000 in 2016 to $980,000 in 2017.

The OSS 2-year-old filly trot division saw slight decreases across the board: eligibles 165 (2016) vs. 161 (2017); starters 53 (2016) vs. 44 (2017); purse earners 39 (2016) vs. 33 (2017); races 19 (2016) vs. 16 (2017). Purses paid in this division dropped from $980,000 in 2016 to $860,000 in 2017, a 12.24% decrease.

Significant changes to the OSS program were seen in the 2-year-old pacing colt division in 2017, as purses paid ($1,180,000) decreased by 21.33%, compared with $1,500,000 paid in 2016. The number of eligible horses in this division was down four percent, from 242 in 2016 to 232 in 2017, while starters declined 31.19%, from 109 in 2016 to 75 in 2017. Likewise, 67 pacing colts nabbed a purse check in OSS contests in 2016, compared with 50 in 2017; with 24 races held in 2017 compared with 32 in this division in 2016, a 25% decrease.

Slight declines were seen in the 2-year-old pacing filly division, with 211 eligibles in 2016 and 193 in 2017. The number of starters declined 22%, from 77 in 2016 to 60 in 2017, while the number of purse earners dropped from 55 in 2016 to 37 in 2017, a 32.73% decline. The number of OSS races in this division dropped from 24 ($1,200,000) in 2016 to 18 ($940,000) in 2017.

Overall, the 2-year-old division saw slightly more OSS-eligibles in 2017, from 764 in 2016 to 769, with purses down from $4,640,000 in 2016 to $3,960,000 in 2017 due to less races (77) and starters (232) in 2017, compared with 2016 (94 races and 289 starters). A full 159 freshman nabbed purse checks in OSS events this year, compared with 195 in 2016.

The numbers in the 3-year-old colt pacing division were nearly identical from 2016 to 2017, with $860,000 in purses paid out and 16 races contested each season. As well, 30 of the 48 starters from 121 OSS-eligibles (up 26%) in 2017 garnered purse checks, compared with 30 of 44 starters and 96 OSS-eligibles in 2016.

Likewise, the 3-year-old pacing filly division saw only slight variances in numbers, with 110 eligibles (up 18.28%) and 42 starters (down 17.65%) in 2017, compared with 93 eligibles and 51 starters in 2016. A total of 33 sophomore distaffs nabbed purse checks in 16 races in 2017, compared with 36 who earned money in 18 races in 2016.

Numbers were also close among the 3-year-old trotting fillies who battled in OSS competition, with 72 eligibles, 28 starters (a 30% decrease) and 23 check-getters in 11 races in 2017, compared with 71 eligibles, 40 starters, 24 money-earners in 13 races in 2016. Two less races in this division in 2017 constituted a drop in purses from $740,000 in 2016 to $660,000 in 2017.

In the 3-year-old colt trotting division, the number of races (11 in 2017) declined 31.25%, from 16 in 2016, as the number of 2016 eligibles (82) and starters (39) decreased to 76 (an 8% decline) and 24 (a 38.46% decline) in 2017. As well, 20 diagonally-gaited sophomore colts nabbed checks in 2017, compared with 30 who did so in 2016, a 33.33% decrease. Purses paid in this division were $860,000 in 2016 and $660,000 in 2017.

In conclusion, the 3-year-old trotting division saw an 11.14% spike with 379 eligibles in 2017 compared with 341 in 2016, however the number of OSS starters declined 18.39% in 2017 with 142, from 174 in 2016. A full 106 garnered purse checks in 2017, an 11.67% decrease, compared with 120 in 2016, while the number of races dropped from 63 in 2016 for this division to 54 in 2017, resulting in purses of $3,040,000 in 2017 compared with $3,400,000 for 2016.

TRAINERS

Conditioner Chris Beaver captured his first Kaltenbach training title in 2017, sending 78 youngsters postward who scored 17 triumphs, with 12 seconds and 13 thirds for earnings of $782,200. Those earnings bested runner-up conditioner Brian Brown-who harnessed 94 starters to stats of (17-15-12)-by $77,000. Last year's Kaltenbach winner, Jim Dailey, finished third in the rankings, with 59 starters garnering six wins and $561,100 in OSS earnings. Ronnie Burke, with nine winners and $479,400 was fourth in the standings, followed by Steve Carter in fifth, with six wins and $274,200.

DRIVERS

Chris Page captured the Kaltenbach crown for the third consecutive season and fourth time overall. The 34-year-old Page steered 20 winners, with 17 second-place and 14 third-place finishes from 114 starters, to $849,100 in OSS earnings. Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. wasn't far behind, with his 15 winners, 18 second-place and 14 third-place finishers amassing $814,100 from 89 starters. Danny Noble had stats of 12-13-7 from 79 starters who earned $772,700 in OSS contests to finish third, while Aaron Merriman had 14 winners in 90 starts and $556,500, with Ryan Stahl nabbing fifth place honors from five wins in 69 starts and $506,500 in OSS earnings.

In 2017 OSS competition, 17 drivers steered the winners of $102,300 or more, while 15 piloted horses that earned between $12,500 and $82,000. Another six drivers earned between $102,500 and $191,200 in purses, and six more earned between $201,300 and $471,600 in purses. The top five drivers in OSS competition in 2017 guided the winners of $506,600 or more.

From the 67 drivers who competed in the OSS series in this past season, 50 earned at least one purse check, with 18 earning $9,800 or less.

Two reinsmen who earned a combined $30,000 from two checks in just one OSS start each were John Campbell and Yannick Gingras. Hall of Famer John Campbell finished second with Banderbear, six-plus lengths behind the 1:51.2-winning Drunk On Your Love on June 10 in the second leg of the OSS 3-Year-Old Colt Pace at Scioto Downs. Yannick Gingras captured the third leg of the OSS 3-Year-Old Filly Pace on Aug. 12 at Northfield Park with the Nancy Johansson-trained Jaye's A Lady, clocked in 1:52 at the Cleveland twice-arounder in a wire-to-wire effort.

In the 30 years the Kaltenbachs have been awarded, David Miller leads all drivers with seven trophies. In the training ranks, Virgil Morgan, Jr., has captured the title six times. Only two horsemen have won the Kaltenbachs in both the training and driving categories-Sam "Chip" Noble, III and Dave Rankin.

The Jerry Kaltenbach Memorial Trophies were established in 1988—named in honor of one of the Ohio Sires Stakes founding fathers—and are awarded annually to the driver and trainer who have earned the most dollars competing in OSS events.

Kaltenbach Memorial Award Winners 1988 -2017 Driver Earnings Year Trainer Earnings Chris Page $849,100 2017 Chris Beaver $782,200 Chris Page $1,482,300 2016 Jim Dailey $908,300 Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. $858,350 2015 Martin Wollam $490,500 Chris Page $743,650 2014 Ron Burke $428,750 Dan Noble 416,500 2013 Jim Dailey 319,850 Kayne Kauffman 204,268 2012 Martin Wollam 205,413 Ryan Stahl 300,532 2011 Martin Wollam 149,997 Ryan Stahl 219,647 2010 Jim Arledge Jr. 160,240 Dan Noble 238,173 2009 Jim Dailey 247,380 Sam Noble III 255,500 2008 Jim Dailey 205,400 Ryan Stahl 383,311 2007 Michael Medors 209,025 Brett Miller 584,800 2006 Virgil Morgan Jr. 332,700 Brett Miller 667,800 2005 Virgil Morgan Jr. 416,600 Brett Miller 629,140 2004 Virgil Morgan Jr. 310,255 David Hawk 399,011 2003 Virgil Morgan Jr. 318,167 Brett Miller 565,802 2002 Michael Medors 315,369 David Hawk 655,600 2001 Michael Medors 283,225 David Hawk 643,650 2000 Virgil Morgan Jr. 266,225 David Hawk 459,100 1999 Virgil Morgan Jr. 213,495 David Miller 543,869 1998 Sam Noble III 174,257 David Miller 463,002 1997 Jeff Cox 138,597 David Miller 401,277 1996 Jim Arledge Jr. 140,437 David Miller 466,335 1995 Tom Brinkerhoff 162,605 David Miller 537,739 1994 Ron Potter 132,431 David Miller 339,179 1993 Sam Noble III 164,139 David Miller 288,852 1992 Doug Hinklin 194,168 Ray Paver Jr. 293,334 1991 Debbie Paver 154,726 Dave Rankin 264,384 1990 Dave Rankin 172,972 Sam Noble III 223,955 1989 Steve Brannan 156,136 Joe Adamsky 185,303 1988 Beth Dailey 135,230







