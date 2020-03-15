Day At The Track

29th career victory for "Bugsy"

06:19 AM 15 Mar 2020 NZDT
Bugsy Malone
Bugsy Malone
Le Trot Photo

March 12, 2020 - Bugsy Malone (9g Ready Cash-Night Captain) returned from a four month vacation to score at Caen in the harness racing Prix de Cauvicourt (purse 31,000€, 2200 meters autostart, European) with Yoann Lebourgeois up.

Off at 2.5/1 the winner recorded his 29th career victory now for 885,230€ earned.

Philippe Allaire owns and trains the veteran campaigner that is especially talented on the turf in summer season.

Ce Bello Romain (8g Jam Pridem-Miss Echo Bella) was second and Eriden (6, Ready Cash-Topaze d’Atout) took third, this one with David Thomain up for trainer Sebastien Guarato.

Bel Avis was an unplaced starter.

Thomas H. Hicks

