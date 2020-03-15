March 12, 2020 - Bugsy Malone (9g Ready Cash-Night Captain) returned from a four month vacation to score at Caen in the harness racing Prix de Cauvicourt (purse 31,000€, 2200 meters autostart, European) with Yoann Lebourgeois up.
Off at 2.5/1 the winner recorded his 29th career victory now for 885,230€ earned.
Philippe Allaire owns and trains the veteran campaigner that is especially talented on the turf in summer season.
Ce Bello Romain (8g Jam Pridem-Miss Echo Bella) was second and Eriden (6, Ready Cash-Topaze d’Atout) took third, this one with David Thomain up for trainer Sebastien Guarato.
Bel Avis was an unplaced starter.
Thomas H. Hicks