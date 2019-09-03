Bull's future in doubt

TRAINER Gary Hall Sr is not sure whether Chicago Bull will race again.

And plans for a tilt at the Fremantle and WA Cups in January have already been aborted.

“To be honest, he just hasn’t been right since the accident in Auckland,” Hall Sr said. “Even though he came back and went quite well in a few races, he’d changed his action and he didn’t feel the same.

“Long story short, they think he’s strained a suspensory, certainly not torn it, but they advised some time out. They said six to eight weeks, but I could only have given him six weeks to have a crack at the Cups here and I didn’t want to rush him.

“So we’ve decided to abort those races and given him three months rest.”

Hall Sr admitted he was concerned about the scans.

“I just don’t like what we’ve seen. Aside from the suspensory, there’s some grey areas in the sesamoids as well.

“I’d say it’s a 50-50 whether he’ll make it back to the races.

“It’s such a shame because there’s just nothing around over here at the moment. I think he’d have won the WA Cup for fun if anywhere near his best.”