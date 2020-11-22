Bull’s win elevates him on a number of fronts

Chicago Bull’s win in last night’s Freemantle Cup in West Australia elevated him on a number of fronts.

He’s a diminutive wee champ. He won by 5.7 metres over another Southern Bred Southern Reared horse Galactic Star, and the win was his sixtieth.

Chicago Bull is now the second highest race winner in the history of Southland Harness Racing, with only champion Cardigan Bay ahead of him at 80 lifetime wins.

Themightyquinn (58 wins) still holds the record for the highest stake earning horse to come out of the province, having won $5,520,066.

“He’s (Chicago Bull) exceeded everyone’s expectations. Just the way he tries so hard in every race. He’s so consistent and never lets anyone down,” said Katrina Price who bred Chicago Bull with her husband John and his parents Roger and Helen Price of Winton.

It was Chicago Bull’s fifth Group One and second Freemantle Cup and his stake earnings are fast heading towards a quarter of a million. All his wins bar one, have been at Gloucester Park.

He also becomes his sire Bettor’s Delight’ s second biggest Australian stake earner with only Lazarus ahead of him with $4,423,391. Adore Me is third on the list with $1,677,032.

Price says Chicago Bull may now be aimed at The Hunter Cup in February after he runs in the WA Pacing Cup early next month.



Chicago Bull as a two year old at Winton

Chicago Bull is out of the Christian Cullen mare Chicago Blues.

“She’s having a forty two day scan on Monday so hopefully there’s a little baby sister there.”

The Prices have a full-brother to Chicago Bull named Chicago Bear going to next year’s sale.

“He’s got rock star good looks whereas poor little Chicago Bull missed out on all that. He’s pretty determined and was really tough to break in but he’s onside now. He loves people and is very social. If he has that determination out on the racetrack he’ll do alright.”

Katrina and John recently purchased American Ideal mare Hartofdixie that won six races for Barry Purdon.

She’s out of a half-sister to Maxim which won twelve races including the 2014 Victoria Derby. Hartofdixie’s third dam is Scuse Me, New Zealand Broodmare of the Year in 2012-2013 and 2014-2015.

“We’re preparing her yearling colt by Bettor’s Delight and he’s going to go through the sale.”

Katrina is also preparing four yearlings for Tuapeka Lodge, including Tuapeka Dan, the first foal out of Bonnie Joan – the winner of ten races and just over $200,000. He’s by Bettor’s Delight. Also in the draft is a Bettor’s Delight colt out of five win Art Major mare Break Dance, named Point Break.

“They’re coming down on Tuesday. It’ll be a pretty nice draft. I’ve also got two of Dave Kennedy’s trotters. There’s a bit of everything this year and with eight yearlings we’re going to be pretty busy.”