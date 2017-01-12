Bulle de Laumont wins at Cagnes-sur-Mer

08:28 AM 12 Jan 2017 NZDT
Cagnes sur Mer
Le Trot Photo

January 11, 2017 - Today’s Prix de la Cote d’Or (quinte+, purse €46,000, 2925 meters, 17 starters) went to 5.5/1 odds Bulle de Laumont (6f Hand du Vivier-Ozo de Laumont) with Stephane Cingland the harness racing trainer/driver.

15.1/1 Vatinus Mas (8g Latinus-Opia Josselyn) was second for Franck Nivard and third was 7/2 Allegro Nonantais (7g Otello Pierji-Lubie Nonantaise) with Anthony Barrier and trainer Laurent Simon.

The exact order payoff was over €47,000 for a €2 wager and the winning four-digit number.

The Prix de la Cote Vermeille A (purse €23,000, 2925 meters, 13 starters) went to 1.17.1kr timed and 5/2 odds Donoratico (4g Singalo-Quimera). Pierre Vercruysse teamed the Eric Prudhom trainee. 7/2 Dayton (4m Rieussec-Gitane d’Odyssee) was a close second for Gabriel Gelormini and trainer Y-A Briand. 32.5/1 Drake des Valerins (4g Lets Go Along-Romantic Girl) was third for Yvan Lacombe and trainer Briand.

Sunday’s Prix de Belgique entrants are down to 24 led by Up And Quick, Univers de Pan, Oasis Bi, Wild Honey, Akim du Cap Vert, Amiral Sacha and Lionel among the top career money winner. Saturday’s Prix de Croix includes leading performers Traders, Treasure Kronos, Cobra Bleu and Princess Face.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

 

