Bulle de Laumont wins at Cagnes sur Mer

This day’s Quinte+ race of the day was the Prix Jean Boillereau (purse 53,000€, 2925 meters distance handicap, 16 starters) at Cagnes sur Mer. 7.7/1 Bulle de Laumont (9f Hand du Vivier-Ozo de Laumont) rallied from far back off a 25 meter handicap to score in 1.12.4kr. Stephane Cingland teamed his trainee to victory for owner Andre Pigace, the 22nd career victory for this nice mare that now sports life earnings of 462,780€. Josaine Pigace bred this winner.

The 8.7/1 Cash des Caillons (8g Paris Haufor ) was second for Eric Raffin and 2.3/1 Angle of Attack (8g Scarlet Knight ) took third for Dominik Locqueneux and trainer Robert Bergh. 8.4/1 Black d’Arjeanc and 8.7/1 Conchitana Jenilou completed the top five.

The Q+ exact order winning tickets paid 2,263.80€ and there were 157 of them. The Q+ pool was 3,570,910€ and the total wagered on this race reached 7,712,000€.

Bulle de Laumont

On Sunday there are three groupe level contests and an event for the coldbloods:

Gr. III Prix Beur FM (purse 90,000€, 2175 meters, European)

Gr. I Prix Comte Pierre de Montesson (purse 170,000, 2700 meters, three year olds)

Gr. III Prix d’Orthez (purse 80,000€, 2700 meters, four year olds)

Prix Tortteurs Sang Froid (purse 18,000€, 2100 meters autostart, coldbloods)

LeTrot, PMU files/photos