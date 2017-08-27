Harness racing trainer Ronnie Burke and drivers Mike Wilder and Ronnie Wrenn, Jr., each scored two victories out of the five $40,000 Ohio Sires Stakes contested Saturday evening, Aug. 26 at Northfield Park .

With unseasonably temperatures in the low 60s, the OSS action began with two divisions of 3-year-old trotting colts.

Fraser Ridge (2-1) notched the first division in 1:55.3 with Ronnie Wrenn, Jr., at the lines for trainer Chris Beaver, who also conditioned second-place finisher 4-5 Always A Good Time (Chris Page).

The son of Triumphant Caviar led at every call to score his fourth seasonal win and his seventh career victory in 20 starts. Bred by Steve Stewart of Kentucky, Fraser Ridge upped his bankroll to $245,457 for owners Donald Robinson, Cardington, OH; Robert Mondilo, Delaware, OH; RBH Ventures, New York, NY; and Chris Beaver.

Fraser Ridge bested Always A Good Time by 1¼ lengths, with 50-1 Full Surge finishing third with Mike Wilder at the lines.

Fraser Ridge had previously won OSS Leg 2 on June 19 at Scioto Downs in 1:56, and then was second in Leg 3 at Northfield on July 10 in 1:55.3. He also finished second in a $51,450 Ohio Fair Stake on August 5 at Scioto Downs. He is the third foal out of the Muscles Yankee mare Classical Mary 3, 1:55.2 ($207,811) and is a half-brother to Guy Fox (by Glidemaster) 4, 1:55.2f ($119,405).

In the second OSS division for diagonally-gaited sophomore colts, Jailhouse Sam took advantage of the rail slot in a front-stepping triumph that saw him timed in 1:55.1 for trainer-driver Sandy Beatty.

Owned and bred by Casey Clemens of Malta, OH, the black gelded son of Victory Sam picked up his 11th career victory and pushed his lifetime earnings to $129,631. He held off the hard-trying 1-5 favorite Buckeye Boss (Aaron Merriman) by 1½ lengths with 9-1 Magic Vacation another several lengths back in third with driver Kayne Kauffman in the sulky.

Jailhouse Sam is the third foal out of the unraced Jailhouse Jesse mare Jailhouse Broad. He is a half-brother to Another Breath (by Lou's Legacy ) 4, 1:54.1f ($178,108) and to Little Casino (by Full Count ) 4, 1:57.2 ($71,680).

The stallion Triumphant Caviar was represented by four participants in these two trotting divisions, with Victory Sam having two progeny competing. And Away We Go , Break The Bank K , Big Rigs , Deep Chip , Dejarmbro , and Full Count all had one foal each in these events.

In the first of three pacing divisions, driver Mike Wilder steered 6-1 Rosa's Touch to a 1:52.4 win for trainer Ronnie Burke, using the rail slot to his advantage as he paced solidly through fractions of :27.3; :55.4 and 1:24, holding off even-money favorite Bye Bye Felicia (Chris Page) by a neck. Da Vinci Artist (7-1) got through on the inside to be third for Kurt Sugg.

Owned by Burke Racing, Fredericksburg, PA; Weaver Bruscemi, Canonsburg, PA; and breeder Knox Services, Mt. Vernon, OH, Rosa's Touch is a striking black daughter by The Panderosa with six wins, four seconds and four thirds in 27 starts. Her bankroll now stands at $114,400.

Rosa's Touch is the ninth foal out of the Raque Bogart mare Touch Of Bogart p,3, 1:55.1f ($32,333) and is a half-sister to: Right Touch (by Always A Virgin ) p,3, 1:50.1s ($489,660); Real Touch (by Real Desire ) p,3, 1:51.1m ($150,251); Rockn Touch (by Rock N Roll Heaven ) p,5,1:51.2f ($146,630); and Touchtownn (by Towner's Big Guy) p,3, 1:51.3h ($129,179), etc.

This same driver-trainer combination returned for the second OSS pacing division, this time with Rosemary Rose, a Foreclosure N lass who picked up seasonal win eight and career triumph ten in 1:52.4. Wilder used the same wire-to-wire tactics with this winner of $154,277 lifetime.

Owned by Burke Racing, Weaver Bruscemi and Jason Melillo of Powell, OH, Rosemary Rose was sent off at 4-5 odds and won by 1½ lengths over 25-1 Berazzled (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.), with 30-1 The Lady Vanishes (Ryan Stahl) getting up for third.

Rosemary Rose is the sixth foal out of The Panderosa mare Pantathlon p,2, 1:54.4f ($20,221) and is a half-sister to: Pan From Nantucket (by No Pan Intended ) p,5, 1:51.3h ($570,801); Panstakingly (by No Pan Intended ) p, 3, 1:54.2s ($64,440); Nip Pan Tuck (by No Pan Intended ) p, 2, 1:54.4s ($50,899); and the 2-year-old standout Rockathon (by Pet Rock ) p,2, 1:52.2f ($57,462).

Ronnie Wrenn, Jr., was back in the winner's circle for the third and final OSS pacing division, as he guided 2-5 favorite Zoe Ellasen to her eighth career victory in 1:53.2. Trained by Ron Potter for Clyde Perfect of Lawrenceburg, IN, the daughter of Santana Blue Chip upped her career earnings to $167,231.

Zoe Ellasen came from behind to notch her second straight OSS triumph, besting 5-1 Libby's Idea (Aaron Merriman) by 1¾ lengths, with 5-1 Bourbon And Barley (Ryan Stahl) grabbing show money. She had won leg 3 on Aug.12 at Northfield in 1:52.1.

Bred by Joe McLead and Billy Walters, this leggy bay filly is the first foal out of the unraced Bettor's Delight mare Spring Delight, and has a half-brother in Allgonowhoa (by Dragon Again ) p,2,1:59h ($8,464).

Ohio pacing stallion Charley Barley had four foals competing in these three OSS races, while Art Official and Big Bad John had three each. Art's Chip , Manhardt , The Padnerosa and Woodstock were all represented by two of their progeny, with Foreclosure N , I'm Gorgeous , McArdle , No Pan Intended and Santana Blue Chip all having one foal each racing in OSS competition.

The 2017 Ohio Sires Stakes season culminates on Sept. 2 at Scioto Downs with eight $250,000 Championships for 2- and 3-year-old pacers and trotters of both genders.