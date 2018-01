Burke Training Center 2018 training roster

Ron Burke and Foiled Again

Astor, FL --- The Ron Burke brigade has 77 harness racing 2-year-olds in training including offspring by first crop sires Aracache Hanover, Captaintreacherous, Father Patrick, Sunshine Beach, Sweet Lou, Tellitlikeitis, Trixton and Uncle Peter.

Bob Anderson Stable

3-year-old

Casie’s Believer 3,f,p, (p,2,1:56.1h,$16,366) Betterthancheddar—What Fools Believe

Burke Stable

2-year-olds

Actor Hanover 2,c,p, Captaintreacherous—Always True

Aholelottarockin 2,f,p, Rockin Image—On Your Feet Bb

Atonement 2,c,t, Father Patrick—Swan Hot Mama

Avaline Hanover 2,f,p, Dragon Again—Aw Shucks Hanover

Bicorne Hanover 2,c,p, Art Major—Boldnbrash Hanover

Bleach Goddess 2,f,p, Somebeachsomewhere—Pop Diva

Blue Eyes 2,f,t, Muscle Massive—Hemi Blue Chip

Burning Desire 2,c,p, Somebeachsomewhere—Carol’s Desire

Call Me Thefireman 2,c,t, Wishing Stone—Maple Grove Smokey

Capt Chaps Hanover 2,c,t, Explosive Matter—Choose Happy

Cashmere Ivy 2,f,p, Aracache Hanover—Chimi Hanover

Cheap Tricks 2,c,t, Trixton—Maud Blue Chip

Costello 2,c,p, Sweet Lou—Laughandbehappy

Covenant 2,c,p, Sweet Lou—Monkeys Can Sing

De Los Cielos Deo 2,c,p, Captaintreacherous—Lisjune

Dundee Hanover 2,c,p, Somebeachsomewhere—Darena Hanover

Dylan The Great 2,c,t, Break The Bank K—Montauk Point

Fade Into You 2,f,t, Cantab Hall—Fortunes Of Fable

Fate Smiled 2,c,t, Muscle Massive—For A Dancer

Final Claim 2,c,t, Muscle Hill—Proclaiming April

Girl Named Fred 2,f,p, Fred And Ginger—Sistermarymargaret

Goes Down Smooth 2,c,t, Muscle Hill—Peach Martini

Hallywood Hills 2,f,t, Muscle Hill—Hallywood

Heart Of Lindy 2,c,p, Art Major—Antionette Hanover

Hilarious Lou 2,c,p, Sweet Lou—Hilarious Hayley

Hip To My Lou 2,f,p, Sweet Lou—Hip Huggers

Jack N Jules 2,f,p, Sweet Lou—Injeanous Style

Janet Hanover 2,f,p, Sweet Lou—Jan’s Luck

July 2,f,t, Father Patrick—Strawberry Wine

Levi’s Ideal 2,c,p, American Ideal—Kim’s Caper

Louphoria 2,f,p, Sweet Lou—Euphoria

Loutenant 2,c,p, Sweet Lou—I Kill Time

Measuredperfection 2,f,t, Swan For All—Kalibrated

Milano Hanover 2,c,p, Western Ideal—Monte Carlo Madam

Major Spotlight On 2,f,p, Art Major—Spotlight On

Marley It is 2,c,p, Tellitlikeitis—Major Sweetheart

Milano Hanover 2,c,p, Western Ideal—Monte Carlo Madam

No Mas Amor 2,c,p, Sweet Lou—No More Loving

Ocean Drive 2,f,p, Captaintreacherous—Abbey Road Hanover

Officer Jim 2,c,p, American Ideal—Freedom Crossing

Pace Baby Pace 2,f,p, Sweet Lou—Breakheart Pass

Pat On The Back 2,f,t, Donato Hanover—Buck I St Pat

Peters Daily Dose 2,f,t, Uncle Peter—Vitamin M

Pink Fringes 2,f,t, Uncle Peter—Surrey With Fringe

Ponder Now 2,c,p, Ponder—Bottom Dealer

Postmodernism 2,f,p, American Ideal—Art Obsession

Pretty N Fast 2,f,p, Sweet Lou—Danika Hanover

Prince Sawyer 2,c,p, McArdle—Liscaramore

Pyro 2,c,p, Sweet Lou—Whetstone Hanover

Reraise 2,f,p, Yankee Cruiser—Scooch

Rifle 2,c,t, Andover Hall—One Sharp Lady

Rose Run Uptowngal 2,f,p, Dragon Again—Victoria Gallery

Run Lindy Run 2,f,t, Cantab Hall—Tough Girl Lindy

Sadayo Hanover 2,f,p, Somebeachsomewhere—Sayo Hanover

Seattle Hanover 2,c,p, Dragon Again—Scarlet’s Western

Semi Tough 2,c,p, Somebeachsomewhere—Jan It Jackson

She’s Allright 2,f,p, Sweet Lou—Atsallrite Hanover

Skyway Ninja 2,c,t, Swan For All—NF Flyway

Skyway Raider 2,c,p, Aracache Hanover—Roses For Mom

Southwind Storm 2,f,t, Muscle Hill—Say What

Star Track Hanover 2,c,t, Chapter Seven—She’s A Blizzard

St Somewhere 2,f,p, American Ideal—Somestreetsomewhere

Summer Charm 2,f,p, Bettor's Delight—Lover Of Art

Sweet Chrome 2,f,p, Sweet Lou—Camille

Sweet Cruiser 2,c,p, Yankee Cruiser—Gimmealittlesugar

Sweet Yankee Lou 2,f,p, Sweet Lou—Bootleg Yankee

Sylph Hanover 2,f,p, Somebeachsomewhere—She’s A Fan

Thebigbadshark 2,c,p, Shadyshark Hanover—Hope Lane Hanover

The Long Run 2,c,p, Dragon Again—Miraculous Muffy

Touch Of Dragon 2,c,p, Dragon Again—Touch Of Kathryn

Touch Of The West 2,c,p, Western Ideal—Real Touch

Tu Eres Mi Corazon 2,f,t, Uncle Peter—Corazon Blue Chip

Twin B Watching 2,c,p, Sunshine Beach—Burnett Blue Chip

Typhoon 2,f,p, A Rocknroll Dance—Hallie Gallie

Warrawee Ubeaut 2,f,p, Sweet Lou—Great Memories

Warrawee Unique 2,c,p, Sweet Lou—Queen Teen

Well I’m Fancy 2,f,t, Wishing Stone—Sequin Hanover

Wittyville 2,c,t, Manofmanymissions—Witty Girl

World On Edge 2,c,p, Roll With Joe—Inanotherworld

Tom and June Durand Stable

3-year-olds

Blonde Magic 3,f,t, (2,Q2:00.3, $22,578) Muscle Massive—Ally Oop

Princess Stephanie 3,f,t, Kadabra—Graceful Kelly

The First Chapter 3,c,t, Chapter Seven—Aurova Hanover

Will Can Go 3,c,t, Possess The Will—B Cor Tamgo

older horses

Seven And Seven 4,h,t, (2,1:55.3, $173,059, Wellwood Memorial winner) Chapter Seven—Ally Oop

Dia Monde 5,g,t, (4,1:53, $313,692) Deweycheatumnhowe-Lady Bar

Veyron, 5,g,t, (4,1:55.2, $26,870) Muscles Yankee-Wimbledon

Whiskey Tax 10,g,t, (8,1:52.1, $1,066,050) Revenue S-Bourbon Belle

Benny Eggers Stable

2-year-olds

Bronx Benny 2,c,p, So Surreal—Coming Late

Frankie Bagel 2,c,p, So Surreal—Parvenu

R Snow Angel 2,c,t, Archangel—Show Catcher

Sully 2,c,p, So Surreal—Love And Honor

Wings Of Speed 2,c,t, Archangel—Independent Dame

3-year-old

Red Reign 3,t,f, (2,1:59.1f, $27,540) Muscle Mass—Top Photo

Ray Van Dreason Stable

2-year-old

Summer Chrome 2,c,t, Prayer I Am—Summer Ran

older horse

Pudge’s Pastime 4,m,p, (p,3,1:54.2, $21,482) American Ideal—Won Night Stand

by Kendra Casselman