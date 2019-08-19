Day At The Track

Burning Blaze impressive with new career mark

07:04 AM 19 Aug 2019 NZST
Burning Blaze
Burning Blaze was razor sharp on Saturday (Aug 17) at Running Aces, posting a career best win in 1:53.2
Dee Leftwich photo
Columbus, MN - The 2018 Harness Racing Horse of The Year in Minnesota was back in action on Saturday night (Aug 17) at Running Aces.
 
Burning Blaze headlined the field in the $16,000 Minnesota-Sired three year old Pace, taking on a field of six other rivals, and starting from post seven on the gate. Driver Steve Wiseman sent the gelded son of Wind Me Up away quickly, clearing the front from a fast starting Sweet Vivian (Mooney Svendsen) with a moderate first quarter clocking of :28.1 while A Little Rusty (Dean Magee) settled away in third.
 
Wiseman orchestrated a well rated mile for Burning Blaze, who carried the field through fractions of :57.0 and 1:26 with no pressure whatsoever, and had plenty in reserve for the stretch drive, peeling off a 27.2 closing stanza to keep everybody chasing him home, including pocket-sitter Sweet Vivian, who was not able to make up ground on the leader, despite her own :27.2 final kick. A Little Rusty was able to hold down the show spot.
 
Burning Blaze ($5.60) has now registered three wins in eleven outings in 2019, with seasonal earnings of $31,970. His career numbers are impressive, 10 wins, 3 seconds and 5 thirds from 20 starts, with a bankroll of $85,220 for owners Alan & Cheryl Sandbulte and Edward Gutin. The winning trainer is Justin Anfinson.
 
Brady Jenson led all drivers on the program with two wins, including a one-two sweep of Race 5, a $6,800 conditioned pace in which he drove his trainee Selma O'Brien ($16.60) to her second consecutive score in a career best 1:54.4 with his other trained entry Nurse Nattie (Tim Maier) getting second. The Jenson-trained Exacta paid a healthy $125.60 to Lucky winners and loyal Jenson fans.
 
Live Racing returns to Running Aces on Sunday (Aug 18) with local post time at 6:00 pm.
 
 
By Darin Gagne
for Running Aces Casino, Hotel & Racetrack
