Burning Blaze tops Minnesota Awards

The Minnesota Harness Racing Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet was held on Saturday, February 23 at Vanelli's by the Lake in Forest Lake, MN.

Among the top honorees in the Awards portion of the evening were Burning Blaze and Goody Two Socks. Trainers Nick Roland and Justin Anfinson each had 3 divisional champions, while breeders Cheryl & Al Sandbulte and Glen Sauder each had two divisional champions to their credit in 2018.

Burning Blaze dominated the two year old colt pacing division with seven wins and two seconds from nine starts, $53,250 in purse earnings and a track record 1:54.1 mark taken on Night of Champions September 15. Burning Blaze, who was bred by owners Alan & Cheryl Sandbulte of Iowa, is also owned by Edward Gutin and is trained by Justin Anfinson, received the 2 year old colt Pacer of the year award and was also voted - by a wide margin - as the overall Minnesota Horse of The Year by the banquet attendees.

Also nominated for Horse of The Year honors were Bringoverthemoney, Firedrake, Windmeupnwatchmego, Place At The Beach, Pridecrest, Dream Chasin, and Here Comes Teddy.

Goody Two Socks was inducted into The Minnesota Harness Racing Hall of Fame on Saturday, honored for his accomplishments both on and off the racetrack.

Goody Two Socks was a gelded Pacer by Relentless Yankee out of the Magical Mike mare Ms Jordi. He won 24 of 111 career races with 20 seconds and 11 thirds and $98,959 in purses. Goody Two Socks was bred by Beth Dale in Minnesota and owned by Seppo Hakaama of Michigan.

Developed by both Greg Budach and Gene Miller, he was then trained throughout most of his racing career by Alexia Kehl. Goody Two Socks was a fan favorite at Running Aces, he always tried his heart out on the racetrack, and he hit the board in half of his career races. Goody also had an amazing power of connection with people, a trait that will live on as part of his legacy in Minnesota. Goody Two Socks passed away early this year, but now lives on in the hearts and minds of everyone he touched, and lives on in the annuls of Minnesota Harness Racing forever.

During the Annual meeting portion of the evening, voting was conducted to fill three M.H.R.I. board member seats that were up for election. Rick Magee was elected to the board by a wide margin of the votes along with Scott Bannitt and President Mark Corless was also re-elected to another term on the board.

Three special Milestone Awards were presented for accomplishments during the 2018 Season. Nick Roland was recognized for his 1,500 wins milestone on July 8 at Running Aces steering Sing N Sandi to her maiden victory, while Rick Magee was honored for his 1,000 career wins milestone on July 15 at Aces driving Bringoverthemoney to victory in the Minnesota Sired 3 YO Trot. Dean Magee was also honored with a milestone award for his Running Aces track record of 7 wins on one program on Tuesday, July 31.

The Divisional horse of year honors for the Running Aces meet were as follows:

2YO Filly Trotters - Twilight Tinker

Owner- Cathy Dessert

Trainer- Nick Roland Breeder- Glen Sauder

runner up: Lone Pine Shuzy

2YO Colt Trotters - MD Magic

Owner- Set The Pace Racing, LLC.

Trainer- Nick Roland Breeder-Glen Sauder

runner up: Dewey's Machine

2YO Filly Pacers - Windmeupnwatchmego

Owner- Richard Davelaar

Trainer- Gordon Graham Breeder- Richard Davelaar

runner up: Trinitysfancyfilly

2YO Colt Pacers - Burning Blaze

Owners- Cheryl & Alan Sandbulte and Edward Gutin

Trainer- Justin Anfinson

Breeders- Cheryl & Al Sandbulte

runner up: Trump Train

3 YO Filly Trotters - Dekker

Owners- Benjamin, Eric & Jesse De Long

Trainer- Justin Anfinson Breeder- Al Mar Farms

runner up: Mimi Marguerite

3YO Colt Trotters - Bringoverthemoney

Owner- Jasmine Horvat

Trainer- Brian Detgen Breeder- Katrina Horvat

runner up: SB Fine and Dandy

3YO Filly Pacers - Peekaboo Tattoo

Owner- Fabiola Quevedo

Trainer- Edwin Quevedo

Breeders- Alan & Cheryl Sandbulte

runner up: I'm On A Terror

3YO Colt Pacers - Here Comes Teddy

Owner- Aimes Racing

Trainer- Justin Anfinson Breeder- Paul Zimmerman

runner up: Ridonkuloso

Aged Mare Trotters - Whatevershesgot

Owner- Jenni King

Trainer- Jenni King Breeder- Dennis Bontrager

runner up: Al Mar Bon Bon

Aged Male Trotters - Bringthegold

Owner- Jane Carter

Trainer- Dave Carter Breeder- Dave Carter

runner up: French Eclipse

Aged Mare Pacers - Place At The Beach

Owner- Peg Hoffman

Trainer- Gerald Longo Breeder- John Hendricks

runner up: Boom Boom Shaboom

Aged Male Pacers - Forgiveusourzins

Owners- Carol Polkowske and Barbara & Royal

Roland

Trainer- Nick Roland

Breeders- Barbara & Royal Roland

runner up: Cuz I'm Happy

The 2018 County Fair awards were also presented on Saturday as follows:

Driver of the Year: Brian Detgen with 14 wins and 1,015 points.

Trainer of the Year: Jenni King with 6 wins and 595 points.

Trotter of the Year: Floatinonthebreeze (3f, Money Talks) owned and trained by Jenni King.

Pacer of the Year: Read Me My Rights (3g, Fancy Schmancy) owned and trained by Scott Bannitt.

Once again, we congratulate all of the award winners on a fantastic 2018 season, and we look forward to great things for all in 2019.

The 2019 Racing season in Minnesota starts on Saturday, May 18 at Running Aces.

By Darin Gagne'

for Minnesota Harness Racing